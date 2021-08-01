Based on Jun Mochizuki’s manga series of the same name, ‘Vanitas no Karte’ or ‘The Case Study of Vanitas’ is a dark fantasy TV anime. The show follows Noé Archiviste, a vampire looking for the cursed grimoire named “Book of Vanitas” that was created to take vengeance for years of hatred and persecution. His search leads him to an ordinary human being who claims to have inherited the mysterious and infamous text. The two then embark on the quest to unravel the book’s secrets and help vampires get rid of the powerful curse. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Vanitas no Karte Episode 6 Release Date

‘Vanitas no Karte’ episode 6 titled ‘Questions’ is all set to premiere on August 7, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, MBS, CBC, HBC, and RKB at various times. The series is a split-cour and is developed by Studio Bones. Tomoyuki Itamura has helmed the directorial team with Hitomi Mieno overseeing the scripts.

Tomoyo Nakayama has designed the characters, and the series music is composed by Yuki Kajiura. The ending theme track, “0 (zero),” is performed by LMYK while Sasanomaly has sung the opening theme, “Sora to Utsuro.”

Where to Watch Vanitas no Karte Season 1 Online?

Funimation has licensed ‘Vanitas no Karte’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes. The dark fantasy TV anime is also accessible on Wakanim. Hulu subscribers can watch the latest episodes here.

Vanitas no Karte Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Friends,’ when Noé attacks Charlatan, the latter claims to know him and reminds him of Louis, his childhood friend. He met him a long time ago when the Teacher took him to the de Sade residence. That’s when Noé first meets Dominique as well. The three slowly become close friends, and as years pass, Noé begins to suspect that Louis has changed.

It turns out that he was a “curse-bearer.” When Mina, one of their friends, is about to get executed because of the blue moon curse, Noé and Dominique, along with their compatriots Gilles, Fanny, and Fred, decide to rescue her despite Louis’s warning that nothing can be done to help her now. When they take Mina to a secluded place, she attacks Fred, but before she can harm anyone else, Louis intervenes and kills her.

Unfortunately, he can’t control himself because of the curse and ends up killing Fanny and Gilles. He pleads with Noé to murder him, but when he declines, Louis, in his unquenchable thirst for blood, bites him. But the Teacher arrives at the right time and kills Louis with a single blow to his head. Just when all those memories flash through his head Charlatan offers to take him to his friend and asks him his real name.

Vanitas arrives before something terrible happens to Noé and pushes the villain away from him. In episode 6, titled ‘Questions,’ Charlatan and Vanitas may have a brief fight. Noé and his friends may begin to deconstruct the plans of the sudden attack and may figure out the possible motives. However, some strange questions about the recent events and past may continue to perplex them.

