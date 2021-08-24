‘The Case Study of Vanitas’ or ‘Vanitas no Karte’ is a fantasy TV anime that is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Jun Mochizuki. The series centers upon the mysterious grimoire known as the “Book of Vanitas” that was created a long time ago by the vampire Vanitas to exact revenge upon the vampires of the crimson moon for years of persecution. In the 19th century, the protagonist Noé Archiviste who is searching for the fabled book, meets doctor Vanitas, who has inherited the legendary grimoire and wants to use it for the greater good. The two together embark on a quest to cure vampires of the crimson moon of a horrible curse. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Vanitas no Karte Episode 9 Release Date

‘Vanitas no Karte’ episode 9, titled ‘Those Who Hunt Crimson,’ is all set to premiere on August 28, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, MBS, CBC, HBC, and RKB at different times. The show is animated by studio Bones, with Tomoyuki Itamura helming the directorial team and Hitomi Mieno overseeing the scripts. Tomoyo Nakayama has designed the characters, and the series’ music is composed by Yuki Kajiura. Sasanomaly has sung the opening theme track “Sora to Utsuro,” while the ending theme song “0 (zero)” is performed by LMYK.

Where to Watch Vanitas no Karte Season 1 Online?

‘Vanitas no Karte’ is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the fantasy anime. In Scandinavian countries, the latest episodes are accessible on Wakanim. You can also watch the show on Hulu.

Vanitas no Karte Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, after barely escaping the menace of curse-bearers at the masquerade ball, Vanitas and his friends spend time in the home of Lord Ruthven. While they are having a serious discussion, August Ruthven argues that the target of the attack at the masquerade ball was Lucius, the future Grand Duke of Oriflamme. He makes the case that Charlatan wanted to take his life because of some secretive reasons that only he and his allies are aware of.

However, Vanitas’ mind is preoccupied with other speculations, and he expresses his desire to meet the queen. For some reason, it enrages Ruthven, who throws him and Noé back into the human world. It confirms Vanita’s theory that the queen is dead or does not exist, but he is still puzzled by a few things. They later learn that one curse bearer has been captured by Chasseur, one of the Church’s anti-vampire units, so Vanitas, along with Noé, prepare for a rescue operation. However, when they reach Notre Dame, they find Roland Fortis waiting for them.

Although they had disguised themselves, the duo failed to fool him, and he wastes no time in blinding Noé and capturing Vanitas. Fortis then prepares to take Noé’s life after injecting a strange serum into his body. In episode 9, Vanitas and Noé will escape the grips of the Church’s special forces. They may succeed in rescuing the captured curse bearer.

