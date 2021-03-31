The premiere of ‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ kicked off with five celebrity couples venturing out on a getaway as a means to know and navigate their relationships better while also confronting and dealing with their issues upfront. If you’re looking for an update about the first episode, you can read the recap at the end. For now, let us discuss the details for ‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ season 1 episode 2!

VH1 Couples Retreat Episode 2 Release Date

‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ episode 2 is slated to release on April 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The show will follow a weekly release pattern, with the sixth and final episode of the season releasing on May 3, 2021.

Where to Watch VH1 Couples Retreat Episode 2 Online?

VH1’s new show ‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ airs on VH1 at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you have a cable connection, you can likewise tune in to the channel and watch the new episodes. You can also live-stream the show on Philo TV as of now.

VH1 Couples Retreat Episode 2 Spoilers

With regards to the upcoming episode, VH1 has not released an official update yet. But as soon as we receive any news, we will fill up this section. Till then, we might just have to wait for the next episode to drop. Besides the couples talking about the various stages in their relationships, we will also see them deal with sensitive issues such as mental health and communication.

VH1 Couples Retreat Episode 1 Recap

The show opened up with five couples gearing up for a week-long vacation which is set to reveal the trials and tribulations they have faced in their relationships. The cast members happen to be profoundly invested in making it big professionally and have still managed to find time for love. In the first episode, we see Yandy and Mendeecees invite their longtime friends along on vacation to reconnect, reflect and press reset on various stages of their relationships.

We are then introduced to the ten advocates of love, i.e., our five couples. The first couple is Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris. They have kept their love alive even after Mendeecees served four years in prison because of a drug traffic-related sentence. Next up are Deelishis and Raymond Santana, who have defeated their controversial pasts and gotten married. But there is emotional baggage still left unchecked.

The third couple is Michael Blackson and Miss Rada, who are considering making her relationship public. The problem is that they might receive relentless criticism because of their interracial relationship. Meanwhile, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are trying to overcome tensions caused by past betrayals. The next couple is Ray J and Princess Love, who are not together anymore but still want to respect the time they shared together.

