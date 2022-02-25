Vikings: Valhalla Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Jeb Stuart, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is a historical drama action-adventure series that serves as a sequel to the popular History Channel show ‘Vikings’ and takes place 100 years after the original series. As the old pagan faith loses ground to Christianity in Scandinavia, an English king orders the massacre of the Vikings living in his land. The violent and bitter struggle between the Saxons and the people of the North starts anew.

Following its premiere, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ mainly received positive reviews. It garnered much praise for its nuanced narrative, battle scenes, gloomy visual setting, production design, and performances. If you have already binged the first season and want to know whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Release Date

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 1 premiered on February 25, 2022, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes of 44-60-minute runtime each.

As far as season 2 is concerned, here’s everything you need to know. In November 2019, it was reported that Netflix had ordered 24 episodes of a sequel series to ‘Vikings.’ Michael Hirst, the creator of the original series, is one of the executive producers of the sequel. He stated in an interview, “I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix.”

Talking about the creator of the spin-off series, Hirst added, “Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.” The producers reportedly planned to divide 24 episodes into three seasons. The filming for the second season reportedly concluded in November 2021.

Stuart mentioned that ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ was always meant to be a multi-seasonal show. “We’ve got several great characters and we’ve got stories in different countries and things like that,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that you almost need to be able look over the horizon. When I was out pitching it, I was trying to pitch it as a multi-season thing, because that way I can develop those characters in the storylines over a longer, longer throw. It wasn’t like, ‘What can we do with the Vikings this year?’ Because those characters really do have not just emotional arcs, they have literally historical arcs. You can’t just get to theme tomorrow or next year.”

The creator also revealed that they were already in the pre-production stage for season 3. Given the positive response the inaugural season of the show has been receiving, there shouldn’t be any hurdles preventing the second season from dropping. If everything falls into place, the ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 2 will most likely come out sometime in Q1 2023.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ includes Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), and David Oakes (Earl Godwin). The cast also includes Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre) Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard), Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Gavin Drea (Eadric Streona), and Lujza Richter (Liv).

Among the aforementioned actors, Nissen, Davison, and Richter will not appear in season 2 — except maybe in flashback scenes — as their respective characters are dead. The fate of Henderson’s character is also probably sealed by the end of the first season. The rest of the cast members will most likely reprise their roles and be joined by new cast members.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, Jarl Haakon seemingly dies, Kattegat falls. It is revealed that Olaf has intentionally given Harald false information so that the defenders would have to split their forces. Freydis kills Kåre and later departs with Harald. With Emma’s help, Forkbeard gains control of the Danish fleet and attacks Kattegat, bringing Olaf’s brief occupation of the city to a close. Liv passes away in Leif’s arms, triggering the berserker within him. The season ends in a cliffhanger as Leif prepares to attack Canute’s son, Svein.

In season 2, Leif will probably learn about the boy’s identity and try to find his sister and Harald. We might learn more about the Last and how that title applies to Freydis. Canute and his family will look for Olaf while Emma consolidates her power in England.

