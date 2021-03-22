The last episode of ‘Vincenzo’ was an exhilarating ride as Vincenzo, along with help from Cha-young, tries to take down the Babel Group. But the illegitimate establishment has set their eyes on Vincenzo and are desperately trying to end him. They’ve even got the law on their side! If you’re eager to know more, you can read the detailed recap at the end. But for now, let’s check out the synopsis and other details for the upcoming episode – ‘Vincenzo’ episode 11!

Vincenzo Episode 11 Release Date

‘Vincenzo’ episode 11 is slated to release on March 27, 2021, at 3 AM ET on Netflix. Each episode is released on Netflix internationally after their television broadcast in South Korea. There are to be a total of 20 episodes, each with a run time of 80-90 minutes.

Where to Watch Vincenzo Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Vincenzo’ Episode 11 on Netflix as and when it becomes available on the streaming platform. The show is currently only available on the streaming platform, and active subscribers can have access to all the released episodes there.

Vincenzo Episode 11 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of ‘Vincenzo,’ we can expect to see Mr. Han trying to find a way out of the Babel conglomerate, which has endangered his life. Meanwhile, Choi Myung-hee’s evil plan will slowly unfold. Cha-young and Vincenzo might also grow closer. Fans are also expecting to discover the truth about the gold underneath the temple.

Vincenzo Episode 10 Recap

Vincenzo and Cha-young try to convince the cops that their latest case is a homicide, but the cops don’t budge since they are pawns of the Babel Group. In retaliation, Cha-young tells Vincenzo that he could do anything he wants. Vincenzo then records the cops doing illegal activities before capturing and tying them up. They then let out everything they know and also provide CC TV footage of the accident.

The residents of the building start to prepare themselves against Babel and team up with Vincenzo and Cha-young to fight them. Vincenzo tries to scare the Babel lawyers with his flashy antics. Babel then discovers that Vincenzo is a part of the Cassano family, which explains his signature “C.” They decide to terminate him using his best hitmen.

Babel sends in their men inside the building, but the tailor, Tak Hong-sik, saves the tenants as he effortlessly fights the bad guys. On the other hand, Vincenzo leads the hitmen to a desolate tunnel where he emerges out victorious. Cha-young makes her way to the tunnel along with Joon-woo and two tenants. She walks up to Vincenzo, who then reveals that he is aware of the real boss of Babel as he points at Joon-woo.

