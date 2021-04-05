In ‘Vincenzo’ episode 14, the determination to defeat Babel shown by its eponymous protagonist attracts major focus. Other than that, he has also teamed up with Mi-Ri, who seems to know where the gold is. If you’re not up to date with the latest developments in the show, you can simply read our recap. If not, here’s everything we can expect from ‘Vincenzo’ episode 15.

Vincenzo Episode 15 Release Date

‘Vincenzo’ episode 15 is scheduled to premiere on April 10, 2021, at 3 AM ET on Netflix. Each episode drops on the streaming service internationally after its original television broadcast in South Korea. The show follows a release pattern of airing two episodes each week, on Saturdays and Sundays. The season is slated to comprise 20 episodes, each around 80-90 minutes long.

Where to Watch Vincenzo Episode 15 Online?

‘Vincenzo’ Episode 15 can be directly streamed on Netflix, and the new episodes become available as per the information laid out above regarding their release. The much-hyped South Korean drama is currently only available on the streaming platform, and if you’re an active subscriber, you have the option to watch the released episodes on the streaming platform.

Vincenzo Episode 15 Spoilers

The next episode will hopefully provide answers to questions that have entered the forefront of our attention. Han-Seo will either go against his brother or remain under his power. Seo Mi-Ri will be helping out Vincenzo catch hold of the gold. Besides, Vincenzo is all set to take down Babel. Now that he has the money-laundering evidence, it seems like he will be one step closer to achieving his goal. But it will not be as simple as taking a walk in the park. His life will unstoppably fall into the arms of danger, and in that process, Cha-young’s feelings for him might finally be revealed.

Vincenzo Episode 14 Recap

Episode 14 starts with Joon-Woo being hauled into the police station. The entire team examines the evidence about the Vision team. not only that, but Vincenzo also possesses a statement from the truck driver responsible for the accident. He is all set to take Joon-Woo down, and that includes investigating his paper company. Vincenzo is also aware that Han-Seo would take the blame for the anti-union documents. But soon after, Prosecutor Hwang shows up only to re-start the investigation.

Vincenzo seeks help from Park Seok-Du and approaches In-Kuk too, who is heavily counting on Vincenzo to show these corrupted men of the law what they deserve. Han-Seo surprisingly asks to meet with Vincenzo. He offers to team up with Vincenzo to bust Joon-Woo if it means doing the right thing. But Vincenzo declines. Na Deok-Jin returns and informs Vincenzo and Cha-Young that the company is hidden within an art gallery.

At Geumga Plaza, Mi-Ri asks to be a part of the gold heist operation. Vincenzo is adamant about defeating Babel, and for that, he needs to enter the Director’s office. They head to the art gallery and look for the perfect moment to set their plan in action. At one point, the director leaves to attend to a disturbance outside, which gives them ample time to hack into the Director’s computer. Mi-Ri then does the transaction.

When the director catches them red-handed, Cha-Young and Vincenzo pretend to be agents from AISE, Italy’s foreign Intelligence Agency. They eventually make her admit to the truth. Later, when the pair are celebrating, Vincenzo feels like someone is tailing him and leaves. He is cornered by three Italians, and as he looks at the third assailant, he realizes that it is Paolo’s doing.

Read More: Best Korean Dramas on Netflix