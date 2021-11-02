Vincenzo Season 2: Cancelled or Renewed?

Written by Park Jae-bum and directed by Kim Hui-won, crime-drama dark comedy ‘Vincenzo’ is a decidedly bloody affair, but it comes with a hilarious act by the cast ensemble. The story follows Park Joo-Hyung (or Vincenzo), who was adopted into an influential Italian crime family at the age of eight. He was raised by the Cassano family and grew up to be a lawyer.

However, after the death of the family’s patriarch, he is forced to flee Italy and come back to Seoul to retrieve the 1.5 tons of gold wrongfully usurped by the Babel Group. Teaming up with Cho-young, Vincenzo has to use his superior skills to recover the gold from the Geumga Plaza before the Babel Group acquires it. Following the open-ended finale of the first season, you may wonder whether the series will have a second one, especially since the first season was highly praised in the media. If the thought has crossed your mind, let us investigate further.

Vincenzo Season 2 Release Date

‘Vincenzo’ season 1 premiered on February 20, 2021, on tvN, with the season finale being aired on May 2, 2021. Following its television premiere, the new episodes were released in South Korea and internationally on Netflix. Let us now delve into the development details of the follow-up season.

Following the finale of the first season, fans are eagerly waiting for a sophomore installment. Unfortunately, there has been no official news of the show’s renewal at the time of writing this piece. Netflix does not have the primary agency to speak on behalf of the series’ renewal or cancellation. The duty mainly falls on the shoulders of tvN, its original network.

However, the original network has not divulged anything. We are led to think that the show was conceived to have a sole season. In the structure of Korean television, we usually get to know the renewal status of a show quite early, if it is in the talks. For example, ‘Hospital Playlist,’ another K-drama on tvN, was destined to have two seasons, which we already knew during the premiere of the first installment.

Sadly, this has not been the case for ‘Vincenzo.’ Speaking with South Korean news agency Sports Chosun, series lead star Song Joong-ki was elated by the fan uproar demanding a second season. But he also stressed that “Nothing has been said about Season 2.” The actor did not hear any discussion regarding the second season going on in the first place.

However, the decision finally rests with the creators. Ratings should not be a problem since the show garnered considerable fan praise and critical acclaim at its release. The series had the prestige of becoming the sixth highest-rated drama in the history of the network. The open-ended season finale made it the ninth highest-rated drama in the history of South Korean television at that time.

Another co-star of the show, Kwak Dong-yeon, has proposed a spin-off of the original in his Twitter account. The actor plays the role of Jang Han-seo, the brother of Jang Jun-woo, in the series. He divulged to the fans of the series (which Twitter then translated for us), “Hope Netflix makes a spin-off.”

Therefore, we cannot omit the possibility of a sequel series altogether. The ending of the show also leaves us in contested territory. Park Joo-hyung retrieves the gold in the season finale. Chul-wook and other Geumga Plaza tenants stand up against Han-seok. Revenge tastes a bit too sweet. Both Myung-hee and Han-seok perish, and the story leaps a year forward.

Geumga Plaza is still at the center of civil unrest as a new political face is rising. Elsewhere, Cha-young briefly reunites with Park Joo-hyung. The finale ends with a monologue about the nature of evil. With that being said, the open-ended conclusion justifies the series. It gives the viewers room to speculate about the characters. It is highly unlikely that a ‘Vincenzo’ sequel will ever be made.

