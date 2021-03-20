‘Virgin River’ is a romantic drama series based on the eponymous novels written by Robyn Carr. The story follows the exploits of Mel Monroe, who works as a midwife and nurse practitioner. She takes on this new profession in an attempt to escape from her troubled past. The setting of the story is situated in the town of Virgin River, located in Northern California. However, her past refuses to meddle with the present, and the small town of Virgin River adds to the fair share of drama in Mel’s life.

Peppered with tales of breakup, reconciliation, and some interesting plot reveals, the second season ends in a cliffhanger that definitely calls for a continuation. Obviously, fans are waiting for the third season of ‘Virgin River,’ and we couldn’t control our curiosity to know more. Here’s what we have found about the third season!

Virgin River Season 3 Release Date

‘Virgin River’ season 2 released on November 27, 2020, on Netflix. The season consists of ten episodes with an average runtime of 40-48 minutes.

With regards to the third season, we have enticing news for our fans. Initial details of the third season came back in July 2020 when it was confirmed that the narrative was already in development. The production was slated to begin in August 2020 and continue till December. Netflix finally released an official announcement regarding the renewal on December 18, 2020.

Showrunner Sue Tenney reflected that the show would continue with the further season because of the vast amount of source material in the face of Robyn Carr’s novels. The third season was given the go-ahead privately, and the producers would want to follow the workings of seasons 1 and 2. In other words, season 2 released within a year after the premiere of the first season.

Since there’s no update on filming, we are led to believe that the production on the third season actually commenced according to the update, i.e., between August and December. If we couple that with the potential Covid-19 related delay, we can expect ‘Virgin River’ season 3 to release sometime in late 2021.

Virgin River Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

We can expect to see the lead characters return to the fold in the new season. Alexandra Breckenridge will perhaps reprise her role of Melinda Monroe along with Martin Henderson, who might be seen as Jack Sheridan. Other cast members expected to reprise their roles include Colin Lawrence (John ‘Preacher’ Middleton), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts), Tim Matheson (Doc Mullins), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea), Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes), and Grayson Gurnsey (Rickey).

Netflix confirmed new additions into the cast—Zibby Allen as Jack’s sister Brie and Stacey Farber as Lilly’s daughter Tara. Jasmine Vega (‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘) will portray the role of a character called Stella.

Virgin River Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

As season 2 ends, we see Jack suffering from a gunshot wound as Mel watches him. Hope and Doc are wading through their complicated relationship and slowly inches towards stability. However, Doc’s health is a cause of major concern. Lizzie and Ricky’s relationship has started to bloom and is at a nascent stage. Charmaine’s vengeful behavior remains a cause of concern as she disapproves of Mel and Jack’s bonding. Preacher encounters a strange woman who identifies herself as Sally, a friend of Paige.

The third season stands to answers the prime questions like who shot Jack and what is the extent of Doc’s sickness. Preacher’s involvement with Sally and Paige will likely be dealt with now that he is on the verge of leaving the town. Sue Tenney reflected that Lizzie and Ricky’s relationship would be a major plot point since their character arc has been explored in detail in the book.

The creator also hinted that the third season wouldn’t immediately pick up from the second season as there is a probability of a time jump. Charmaine might get her own storyline, essentially drifting away from her association with Jack. Her pregnancy will be an important detail in the upcoming season of ‘Virgin River.’

