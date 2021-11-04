Virgin River Season 4: When is the Show Coming Back?

Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ is a romantic drama series that revolves around a nurse practitioner named Melinda “Mel” Monroe. In an attempt to escape from the emotional trauma of her past, Mel moves from bustling Los Angeles to the remote town of Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr’s popular book series of the same name, the show primarily explores heartwarming interpersonal relations against a visually pleasing backdrop and occasional bursts of passionate crimes. Created by Sue Tenney, the show delves into the lives of Mel and the small-town residents around her as they slowly help her heal whilst figuring out their own personal and professional situations.

Since its original premiere on December 6, 2019, the series has garnered critical acclaim as well as a massive fanbase absolutely dedicated to its beautifully complex and charming characters. Season 3 presents us with a shocking and unexpected cliffhanger. Needless to say, fans are desperate to know about the fates of their beloved characters. Will the show return for a fourth installment? Here’s everything you need to know!

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date

‘Virgin River’ season 3 landed in its entirety on July 9, 2021, on Netflix. The third season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of approximately 42-48 minutes each.

We know you’re curious about season 4. So, get ready for the good news! Netflix announced the renewal of the show for seasons 4 and 5 (you read that right!) on September 20, 2021. We aren’t at all surprised by this news because the series has consistently performed well globally. There is also ample source material — there are 25 books in the ‘Virgin River’ novel series — for future seasons to draw inspiration and content from. We certainly won’t have a dearth of episodes when it comes to this well-loved drama!

Filming for the fourth installment reportedly began in late July 2021 and is expected to wrap up by late November 2021. Keeping in mind the 8-11 months’ gap between seasons as well as the time required for post-production, we think the upcoming edition will debut sometime in the middle of 2022. Thus, if things go as planned and there are no delays, we expect ‘Virgin River’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Q2 2022 or later. The season will comprise 12 episodes.

Virgin River Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

We expect the main cast to reprise their roles for season 4. This includes Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack), Tim Matheson (Doc Mullins), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), and Benjamin Hollingsworth (Brady). Additionally, we will see the return of Annette O’Toole (Hope), Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine), and Patrick Sabongui (Todd). Likely to be seen again are Zibby Allen (Brie), Chase Petriw (Christopher), Marco Grazzini (Mike), and Teryl Rothery (Muriel).

Kai Bradbury, who plays Doc’s long-lost grandson Denny, will be part of the main cast billing. Although Lilly dies in season 3, Lynda Boyd is likely to be a part of season 4 as her character may appear in flashbacks. Similarly, Daniel Gillies will continue as Mel’s deceased husband, Mark, who forms a major part of Mel’s past. A new face joining the cast in season 4 is Mark Ghanimé, who will appear as Dr. Cameron Hayek, the new physician at the town clinic.

Virgin River Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

Season 3 sees Mel and Jack dealing with their rocky relationship. Additionally, Lizzie breaks up with Ricky when she discovers that he plans to enlist in the Marines. In a shocking turn of events, Doc’s grandson shows up to meet him. On the other hand, lured away from Christopher under a false pretext, Preacher is poisoned and is left in the woods.

The third season also sees the death of Lilly due to pancreatic cancer. Hope gets into a car accident and sustains life-threatening injuries; she is later placed in a medically-induced coma. Another addition to the small town’s existing chaos is Brady’s arrest after he is suspected of being Jack’s shooter. In the season finale, Mel tells Jack that she’s pregnant but unsure about who the child’s father is.

Season 4 will likely delve into the complicated situation regarding Mel’s pregnancy and her relationship with Jack. Obviously, it will have to reveal whether Mel got pregnant by Jack or by the IVF treatment using her late husband’s sperm. We will possibly get to find out the identity of the person who shot Jack. Brady’s fate post-arrest might be of importance as well. Another potential plot point is Charmaine and Todd’s relationship. After she gives birth to the twins, an uneasy situation is likely to develop between her, Todd, and the biological father of her kids, Jack. We expect heated custody battles and interpersonal arguments.

Ricky’s dilemma about joining the Marines and leaving Lizzie behind might be another focal point of the upcoming installment. Additionally, Doc and Hope’s relationship will be explored, especially in the light of her traumatic brain injury and the appearance of his grandson, Denny. Tenney revealed that the fourth edition will also spend some time delving into the relationship between Muriel and Hope. “[It’s] fun taking enemies and making them friendly,” she stated. We’re certain that season 4 will be jam-packed with emotions!

