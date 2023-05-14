Waco The Aftermath Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Based on ‘A Place Called Waco: A Survivor’s Story’ by David Thibodeau and Leon Whiteson, Showtime’s crime series ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ revolves around the aftermath of the 1993 Waco siege, the standoff between the Branch Davidians and federal agencies such as the FBI and ATF. The show prominently follows the trial that followed the siege and the events that leads to the Oklahoma City bombing by Timothy McVeigh. A sequel to Paramount Network’s ‘Waco,’ the show also sheds light on Vernon Howell’s emergence to become the Branch Davidian leader known as David Koresh.

Although the crime drama received negative reviews from critics, the audience received the same well, praising the performances of the lead performers including Michael Shannon and Giovanni Ribisi. Developed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, the series premiered in April 2023. The first season of the series ends with an astounding tragedy, making the viewers wonder whether a sophomore round will materialize to explore the same. Well, here’s what we can share about it!

Will Waco: The Aftermath Season 2 Happen?

‘Waco: The Aftermath’ season 1 premiered on April 16, 2023, on Showtime, concluding its run on May 14, 2023. the first season comprises five episodes with a runtime of 40–51 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of the second season are concerned, here’s what we can share. Showtime billed ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ as a miniseries, indicating that a second season was never a part of the original plans. Therefore, the chances of a sophomore round materializing are little to none. The first season of the series ends with the conclusion of the Waco trial and the bombing of Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City as a retaliation against the Waco massacre. Since the show depicts the “aftermath” of the Waco siege through these two concluded storylines, it is unlikely that ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ season 2 will ever get made.

Having said that, a sequel or spin-off series to the crime drama, similar to its development as a sequel to the miniseries ‘Waco,’ cannot be ruled out. The crime drama garnered enough viewership to impress Showtime, especially by becoming the third most-streamed Showtime original debut to date. Therefore, the network may encourage the Dowdle brothers, the developers of the series, if they want to move forward with a sequel or spin-off series. Although they haven’t expressed any desire to do so publicly, there is enough scope to develop a spin-off series to expand the storyline of Timothy McVeigh.

In ‘Waco: The Aftermath,’ McVeigh’s storyline is only given a divided importance. The storyline is presented with a connection to the Waco siege. The Dowdle brothers can consider developing a spin-off series to depict McVeigh’s early life, introduction to anti-governmental notions, collaboration with Terry Nichols, and the planning and execution of the Oklahoma City bombing in detail. Although the crime drama sheds light on the same, there is enough scope in them to become the foundation of an independent series. Since true-crime shows are an integral part of the current programming slate of television networks and streaming platforms alike, it will not be a surprise if Showtime moved forward with a spin-off series to repeat the success of the ‘Waco’ sequel.

Several true-crime-based shows, such as ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ ‘The Staircase,’ ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ etc., have astounded and received commendable reception from viewers in recent times. We can expect John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle to return to television with another intriguing series soon.

