‘Waffles + Mochi’ is an educational kid’s food show that revolves around inquisitive puppet pals who wander around the world exploring different cultures and food while also learning how to cook in the process. The former first lady, Michelle Obama, mentors Mochi and Waffles in their adventures and shares some critical advice for the younger generation about the importance of eating healthy food. Created by Jeremy Konner and Erika Thormahlen, the series aims to instill awareness about healthy eating habits to tackle serious issues like childhood obesity that are on the rise in the U.S.

The critics have appreciated the show for being informative and entertaining at the same time. It has impressed the audience around the world, who are excited about its next season. If you are curious to know when will ‘Waffles + Mochi’ return with season 2? We have got you covered.

Waffles + Mochi Season 2 Release Date

‘Waffles + Mochi’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on March 16, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of ten episodes with a runtime of 26-32 minutes each.

As far as season 2 of the ‘Waffles + Mochi’ is concerned, unfortunately, there has been no official confirmation as of now. Since the show is an educational kids series, there are no cliffhangers at the end of its first season. Therefore, the renewal of the show will depend entirely on the success of ‘Waffles + Mochi’ season 1. As it has received a lot of praise from the viewers and the fact that it has not been promoted as a limited series, we can expect the show to be renewed in the next few months.

After the establishment of their production company, Higher Ground, former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama officially signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce series and films. The following year it was announced that they would soon start working on a kid’s food show which was titled ‘Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents’ back then before being renamed as ‘Waffles + Mochi.’

The show was first officially announced in 2019, and its season 1 wasn’t released until March 2021. Therefore, if it is renewed in the next few months, we can expect ‘Waffles + Mochi’ season 2 to premiere sometime in late 2022.

Waffles + Mochi Cast: Who can be in it?

Diona Elise Burnett lends her voice to the character of Magicart, while Taleia Gilliam, who is best known for her role in ‘The Angels of Death,’ is the voice behind Shelfie. Andy Hayward gives his voice to Puppeteer. Other notable voice cast members include Piotr Michael as Mochi, Michelle Zamora as Waffles, and Katie Leclerc as Katie Leclerc. The former first lady, Michelle Obama, is also part of the kid’s food series. Most of the voice cast members are likely to reprise their roles, while Michelle Obama may even come back to mentor Waffles and Mochi in their adventures in the upcoming season of the series.

