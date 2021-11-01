Walker Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

The second season premiere of ‘Walker’ brings the Walkers and the Davidsons together, much to the parties’ shared dismay. Micki pours her heart and soul in her last undercover mission but has Liam worry about her safety. Denise’s husband Dan has an altercation with Liam over what went down the night of the fire. For the latest updates on the first episode, we have spread out a refresher that will answer your questions. Now, we’d like to disclose what we can expect from episode 2!

Walker Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Walker’ season 2 episode 2 will release on November 4, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New hour-long episodes drop every Thursday on the network.

Where to Watch Walker Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Walker’ season 2 episode 2 as and when it releases on The CW with respect to the timing mentioned above. You want to stream it again on The CW’s official website or The CW app in case you miss the television broadcast. The internet will also allow you to live stream the episodes on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Spectrum, Hulu+Live TV, and Xfinity. The show is also available on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Fans who own a subscription to HBO Max can watch the already released episodes here.

Walker Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

Liam’s concern over Micki’s safety will prompt him to keep an eye on her in the second episode of season 2, titled ‘The One Who Got Away.’ She is obsessively dedicated to her undercover mission, and next week, she will catch hold of a person who could possibly be an informant. Liam will watch out for any red flags from the stranger while Capt. James and the new district attorney will join hands to finish the case and send Micki home. The promo for the upcoming episode might give away more details!

Walker Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The second season premiere, titled ‘They Started It,’ jumps three months ahead of the season 1 finale. Micki and her boyfriend Trey are not in touch despite being in a relationship. This is due to Micki’s latest undercover mission. Besides that, the Walker family is trying to start fresh, but their plans are soon derailed by the arrival of their former neighbors — the Davidsons — to the house next door. Both the families despise each other because of an incident involving Denise and Walker.

Speaking of which, Denise has been appointed as the new DA, which becomes a reason for Liam to get sloshed and fight with her husband, Dan. He blames Liam for the death of Denise’s father, who died while saving Walker’s life. Even at school, their kids get into a brawl, as a result of which both Walker and Denise decide to host a peace summit for the families. Meanwhile, Liam asks Bonham and Abeline about what really happened the night of the fire.

Micki is desperately chasing crime syndicate leader Serrano but ends up meeting his lackey Spider, who promises to put in a good word for her with his boss. A few seconds later, Spider suspiciously lands on the roof of a car and dies. Liam realizes that he was the actual target of the shooting, so he skips the summit and rushes to assist Micki. She finally meets Serrano, but there is someone familiar beside him. He turns out to be Garrison, Micki’s teenage friend!

