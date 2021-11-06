Walker Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Walker’ season 2 dives into dangerous territory as Micki plants herself deeply into the Northside, where Serano thrives as the leader. However, his right-hand man Garrison finds himself gravitating towards Micki, and we learn that they have a twisted past that resurfaces in this hour-long nail biter. The episode is filled with such intense moments that are described in the recap. Now, here is everything we have laid out for you about the third episode of season 2!

Walker Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Walker’ season 2 episode 3 will release on November 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New hour-long episodes arrive on the network every Thursday.

Where to Watch Walker Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Walker’ season 2 episode 3 when it releases on The CW at the aforementioned date and time. In case you miss the television broadcast, you might want to stream it on The CW’s official website or The CW app. You can also live stream the episodes on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Spectrum, Hulu+Live TV, and Xfinity. The show is also available on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Fans who own a subscription to HBO Max can watch the already released episodes here.

Walker Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode of season 2, titled ‘Barn Burner,’ Walker will focus on improving terms between his family and the Davidsons. Their long-drawn feud has unnecessarily stretched into something seemingly irreconcilable. So, the eponymous protagonist will finally take the first step to make amends.

Consequently, Walker will invite Gale Davidson to participate in the chili cookoff at the Side Step, much to Abby’s chagrin. Meanwhile, Micki will return home to a worried Trey, who might finally learn what his girlfriend has been doing all this while. It is debatable whether they’d stick together after the confrontation that now awaits the couple. Likewise, the promo has a lot more to say about what’s coming next!

Walker Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘The One Who Got Away,’ Micki slips out of Walker and Captain James’ watch as she probes deeper into the investigation against Serano. Garrison and Micki discuss their turbulent past, including the part where she had left him at the altar years ago. After that, Garrison got involved in Serano’s shady undertakings, but now, he is ready to pull his boss down and reset his life. Walker then forces Denise to be an active part of the ongoing case.

Garrison reveals that he is willing to partake in this high-stakes mission of capturing his boss as Walker and James listen. In exchange, the crime lord’s right-hand man wants immunity from any legal repercussions. He further states that Serano targeted Walker because he posed a threat to the Northside. However, before Cordell and Micki can collect all the evidence on Serano, one of the crime boss’ men torches the place, leaving them with only a single file.

Garrison walks into the Northside as an undercover informant, but Serano notices the wire he has been wearing and immediately draws out a weapon. Despite Walker and Ramirez charging in at that very moment, Garrison collapses to his death, and James arrests Serano. Meanwhile, Trey remains clueless about Micki’s dangerous endeavors, particularly the latest one that almost took her life. At the same time, Micki shares a drink with Walker to numb her tired muscles.

