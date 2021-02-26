Episode 8 of ‘WandaVision’ reveals the true extent of Wanda’s power. Agatha Harkness’ presence feels ominous, but at the same time, she helps Wanda retrieve her memories from the past to uncover the truth. Mostly, the episode talks about the origin of Wanda’s powers and how she creates the reality of Westview. Hayward’s schemes are also out in the open, and Vision is finally resurrected, but in a radically different situation. The upcoming episode will perhaps reveal further information about these developments and give us nuanced details. If you are curious to know about episode 9, you have arrived at the right place!

WandaVision Episode 9 Release Date

‘WandaVision’ episode 9 is slated to release on March 5, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The subsequent episodes will be available every Friday.

Where to Watch WandaVision Episode 9 Online?

You can watch episode 9 of ‘WandaVision’ on the Disney+ website or the app, which requires a paid subscription of $6.99 per month, whereas the annual subscription costs $69.99. A bundled subscription of Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ is available at $12.99 per month. The series is not available on any other streaming platforms currently.

WandaVision Episode 9 Spoilers

We finally get to know that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch, a powerful being capable of spontaneous creation and Chaos Magic. Agatha manipulates her to get to the source of Wanda’s power and, in doing so, threatens Billy and Tommy. Agatha’s and Wanda’s climactic confrontation is yet to be shown in totality, and the next episode will perhaps start from this point. Wanda will try to save her children, and we might also get to know about the kids’ origins.

Hayward’s true intent is disclosed in the end. Wanda never took Vision’s body from the S.W.O.R.D facility, as Hayward was in possession of the android all along. As the new Vision is resurrected, it will be interesting to see how Hayward manipulates the android for his own twisted purposes. Moreover, the Vision inside Westview is yet to find about Wanda’s truth.

Perhaps, the next episode will delve into his actions as he will try to protect Wanda. Also, we don’t see Monica Rambeau after the fake Pietro intercepts her. Is she held captive? What happens to Darcy Lewis? Well, we can only speculate about these developments. The next episode might tell us more about these characters, which can affect Wanda’s life in one way or the other.

WandaVision Episode 8 Recap

Agatha Harkness is a powerful witch who has been present on Earth for centuries. In 1693, she is apprehended by her coven because of insubordination and her experiments with dark magic. However, she is too powerful and manages to kill the members of the coven. In the present day, Wanda meets Agatha in the latter’s basement. Magical ruins prevent Wanda from using her powers as Agatha displays her innate knowledge of magic.

Agatha casts a spell that allows both of them to travel into Wanda’s past. It is revealed that Wanda grew up watching sitcoms that led her to create a similar reality in Westview. Wanda exhibits magical powers from a tender age, and in one of Hydra’s experiments, she comes face to face with her alter-ego. The mind stone in Hydra’s possession seems to be attracted to Wanda’s powers.

As the narrative progresses, we see glimpses of Vision and Wanda’s bond in the Avenger’s facility. Wanda is resurrected after the effects of the blip are reversed, and she goes to retrieve Vision’s body from the S.W.O.R.D facility; Wanda doesn’t do so as Vision’s consciousness has been erased. Wanda visits Westview, and in a fit of an emotional outburst, she creates the sitcom reality and conjures Vision out of thin air.

Agatha draws her back to the current moment where she threatens to hurt Billy and Tommy. Agatha reveals that Wanda is a dangerous being as she is indeed the all-powerful Scarlet Witch. The post-credits scene depicts that Vision’s body has been reconstructed by S.W.O.R.D and is brought to life by channelizing energy drawn from the drone thrown out from the Hex.

Read More: WandaVision Episode 8 Ending, Explained