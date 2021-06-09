The premiere of ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 takes place four months after Emily steps foot onto an alien ship. The members are initially assumed to be humanoids, as per Bill’s observation. It is later confirmed that they are actually humans struck by a genetic anomaly that is physically weakening them and wiping them out of existence. For a complete summary of the events taking place in the first episode, you can go to the recap section. Before the next episode drops, you can check out the particulars for ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 episode 2 here!

War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 episode 2 will release on June 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. Every episode is around 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

To watch ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 episode 2 as and when it airs, tune in to Epix at the timeslot mentioned above. If you want to watch it later, you can do so on Epix’s official website. Live-streaming options are available on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can buy/rent the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes and Apple TV. You can also add Epix to your package on Amazon Prime Video for $5.99/month after trial.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode, Bill’s life might be in danger because of Emily, sent by the Invaders to kill him. But we can’t underestimate Zoe and her pack of dedicated survivors, trying hard to defeat the enemy. Moreover, we still don’t know how a bunch of genetically weak and fragile humans teamed up to invade the Earth, erasing a significant portion of the population. The next episode might give us subtle clues about their origin.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere of ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 2 lets us into the events four months after Emily disappears onto an alien ship. The ones who survived have set up a base from where they are trying to fight these unknown hostile attackers. After a glimpse at the aliens, Bill realizes that they look like humans. It is revealed that the alien Emily meets at the end of season 1 is actually a human. However, they are suffering from a genetic drawback that is reducing the population of their species.

The clan most probably has resorted to time travel to actualize their current mission related to saving their community. For that, they have kept fresh stem cells required to grow replacements for the Invaders’ non-functional organs. In the end, they manage to cure themselves. Bill’s team now has to figure out what their real intentions are. Over time, his team has joined forces with other survivors and formed their own zone led by Zoe.

Meanwhile, Emily is speculated to be a spy. She spent six months with the Invaders, and after being let off the hook, she has been tasked to murder Bill. It is, however, too soon to know what her actual motive is as Bill, Ash, and Zoe try to get to the bottom of her story. In addition, there is a new character called Micah, a scientist among the Invaders, who might be useful for Catherine. He might have answers to her latest discoveries at the Observatory. But at the same time, she has to be cautious of any potential threat.

Read More: Best Alien Movies on Netflix