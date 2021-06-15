The second episode of ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 showcases the heartwarming reunion of the Gresham family. After a time interval that has redefined relationships, Emily and Jonathan are doing all that they can to fit in. Meanwhile, there’s an attack at the Observatory that takes down a few humans. If you skipped the original broadcast, you should skim through our detailed recap. For fans curious about what lies ahead, you can take a look at the details for ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 episode 3!

War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 episode 3 will premiere on June 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. The show drops new episodes every Sunday, and each one has a runtime of about 55-60 minutes each.

Where to Watch War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 episode 3 on cable TV, tune in to Epix at the date and time mentioned above. Apart from watching its television broadcast, you can also stream the upcoming episode on Epix’s official website. You can access live-streaming on platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. In addition, it is possible to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes and Apple TV. By adding Epix to your Amazon Prime Video for $5.99/month post-trial, you will be able to watch it on the streamer.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode of season 2, the war between the two factions will continue. The Invaders are divided into two groups: the enraged assassins attempting to destroy humans and the more approachable thinkers waiting to devise an alternative to stop the war. In time we might see them pull away from each other because it seems like the former is planning a neverending deluge of violence and destruction. The more sympathetic Invaders like Isla and Micah might not side with their extreme ways.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode of ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2, Emily returns to her previous life, which also means that her relationship with Kariem needs to be readdressed. She now has to decide if she wants to be with him or Sacha. Jonathan is fighting similar feelings after realizing that he can only be with Chloe if he leaves his long-term wife. But all in all, it is heartwarming to see the Gresham family reunited. Meanwhile, there is an attack at the Observatory as a shower of bullets hits a few people, including Theo and Colonel Mokrani.

The Invaders have come to disrupt peace. One of them, called Jokim, exterminates his own brother to stop him from mingling with the other humans. It has been speculated that the Invaders have come from the future because they can transport their ships through space and time. The source of this problem might be rooted in the distant future when Sacha and Emily conceive a child afflicted with his rare case of muscular dystrophy and Emily’s Stargardt disease. Speaking of Emily, her plans regarding Bill completely backfires. He injects her with a virus after she makes a half-baked attempt to take his life.

We also realize that there might be bigger factors at play when it comes to the relationship between humans and Invaders. In one instance, we see Adina in charge of giving tattoos to the new babies entering the clan. These infants have been abducted from the human race, and Adina says that they’d hate their tribe if they ever find out their real identities. Isla admits that the same thing applies to them as well. They grew up to despise humans. But Adina states that the timeline of war between them is locked in a repeating loop, a puzzler that cannot be solved.

