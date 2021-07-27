In the seventh episode, Bill realizes that Sacha and Emily’s pregnancy has led to the birth of the Invaders. In the past, Emily’s body was injected with the virus that multiplied through her offspring resulting in a generation of humans with biological deformities. If you want a rundown on the events that take place in episode 7, you can go through the recap at the bottom. As the second season is about to end, you must be curious about what the finale might reveal! Well, here’s everything you need to know!

War of the Worlds Season 2 Finale Release Date

‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to release on August 1, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. Just like other episodes of the sci-fi series, the season finale will have a runtime of about 55-60 minutes each.

Where to Watch War of the Worlds Season 2 Finale Online?

Fans can watch ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 episode 8 on Epix, as and when it airs on the network. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can stream the episode later on Epix’s official website. Live-streaming options are available on platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can also buy/rent the episodes on iTunes and Apple TV. Amazon Prime Video users can include Epix to their subscription for $5.99/month post-trial to watch the episodes on the platform.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Finale Spoilers

In episode 8 of ‘War of the Worlds,’ the survivors will attempt to defeat the aliens who’ve managed to wipe out a massive portion of the human population. If they aren’t stopped, the Earth will shatter to pieces in no time. As a last resort, they will indulge in one last fight against these deadly troublemakers that might change history. Bill will acknowledge the truth that he is responsible for the survival of the human species. However, it is assumed that the time-travelers will use the opportunity to right some wrongs in their personal lives. Sarah might also be resurrected in the process.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

The penultimate episode reveals that the hostile cyborgs tearing the Earth apart are actually called the Mechanicals. Adina reassures Emily and Sacha that their baby will be fine in the spaceship. The events in the stretch of time between the birth of the child and the conception of the murderous race, the Invaders, are not yet known. This connection, however, has been made by Bill, confirming the suspicions since season one. Now he must team up with Catherine and travel back in time with her to fix things.

The attack of the Invaders has brought Emily and Sacha together, which in turn birthed the era of this genocidal alien mass. Sacha has visions about their twins growing up, but Emily is elsewhere in those dreams. Reuben, an Invader with a soft heart, gets infected with Bill’s deadly virus and dies in the spaceship he had been boarding. Before breathing his last moments, he leaves behind crucial information for Emily.

The truth is that the human race would be wiped out not because of general warfare but a biology experiment gone wrong. Earlier, Emily had become sick because of the virus injected into her system. The genetic anomalies in Emily’s body have manifested in the rest of the Invaders as a mutation incapable of being reversed. In the past, Sacha had also given away some of his own genetic shortcomings to the Invaders, but he seems completely unaffected.

