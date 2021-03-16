Created by Simon Barry (‘Van Helsing’) for Netflix, ‘Warrior Nun’ follows 19-years-old Ava Silva, an orphan teenager with quadriplegia, who wakes up in a morgue with revitalized life and divinity-ordained powers. She comes to know of her commitment to the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been fighting malevolent spirits on Earth. Caught up between forces of good and evil, Ava must navigate her ways through the moors of a fantastical world. Since its premiere in July 2020, the fantasy drama series has run for one season, garnering a positive response among fans and critics.

The show is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. Blending timely questions with spectacular action and absurd imagination in equal parts, the show has managed to generate favorable reviews from critics. After the tense and nerve-racking finale of the first season, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite Warrior Nun back on screen. If you seek to know the release date and other details of the second season, we have you insured.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date

‘Warrior Nun’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on July 2, 2020, on Netflix. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 37 to 50 minutes each. After a steady performance and ever-increasing popularity, the network recommissioned the show for a second season on August 19, 2020.

Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they've been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/gkidbty6ma — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 19, 2020

The first season of the show was shot in Spain. Since the country has been one of the worst-hit locations by the pandemic, many productions have been hampered in the process. However, as things are starting to return to normal and halted productions are gradually resuming, we expect that the team will be able to start working on the second season soon. The network is yet to reveal the exact premiere date for the second season. But if the filming begins by mid-2021 and the external incidents do not delay the production further, we expect ‘Warrior Nun’ season 2 to premiere sometime in early 2022.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The first season only managed to set the premise for this power-packed modern fable. Therefore, we may expect the core ensemble of the cast to return to set for the second installment. We hope to see Alba Baptista (Ava), Toya Turner (Sister “Shotgun” Mary), Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Tristan Ulloa (Father Vincent), Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (JC), Olivia Delcan (Sister Camila), and Joaquim de Almeida (Cardinal Francisco Duretti).

Other cast members include Peter de Jersey (Kristian Schaefer), Lope Haydn Evans (Michael Salvius), May Simon Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), Charlotte Vega (Zori), Guiomar Alonso (Areala de Cordoue), William Miller (Adriel), Melina Matthews (Sister Shannon Masters), Frances Tomelty (Sister Frances) and Fred Pritchard (Diego). We also hope to see new faces being revealed in the coming months. The characters who are dead could return to the season employing a “Holy Resurrection,” or a more modest flashback.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, the exposition of Adriel reveals the true purpose of the Order of the Cruciform Sword. As it turns out, the Order is no more than a puppet in the hands of Adriel against the Heavenly forces. The original knights of the Order endowed him with angelhood after he killed a Tarask demon who had followed him out of the time portal. After escaping the tomb of the Vatican, Adriel seeks to procure the halo from the order and continue with his diabolical plans, coming in a direct conflict with Ava and other sisters. It is also revealed that Vincent is actually a servant of Adriel.

The ending of season 1 has left the fans craving for more power-packed adventures, and we hope the upcoming season to reveal further secrets about the Order. The next season will see Ava and the Order waging war against the fallen angel. As Ava’s fighting skills grow, the next season will hopefully see Ava developing to be a match in combat against the demonic forces of Adriel. Moreover, it will also showcase Ava’s changing dynamics with Vincent, now that she knows he is on the side of the evil. The season will surely be denser as the Order moves from a world of lies and deception to new frontiers of meanings.

