Warrior Season 4: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Jonathan Tropper from a concept by the legendary Bruce Lee, ‘Warrior’ is a martial arts crime-drama series set in San Francisco in the late 1870s. The plot follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a Chinese immigrant who arrives in America looking for his sister and becomes embroiled in the brutal Tong wars in the Chinatown of San Francisco. Despite his criminal activities, Ah Sahm emerges as a hero of the Chinese people as he protects them from institutional oppression.

Since the premiere of the first season on April 5, 2019, ‘Warrior’ has received mostly positive responses from the audience, with much praise directed at the action sequences, casting, and plot. If you are wondering whether there will be a fourth season of ‘Warrior,’ we got you covered.

Will Warrior Season 4 Happen?

‘Warrior’ season 3 premiered on June 29, 2023, on Max and aired 10 episodes before concluding on August 17, 2023. The show’s first two seasons originally aired on Cinemax between April 5, 2019, and June 7, 2017, and October 2, 2020, and December 4, 2020, respectively. ‘Warrior’ season 2 became Cinemax’s final series before the network stopped producing original programming. As the first two seasons began streaming on what was known at the time as HBO Max, fans started an online campaign to have season 3 made. Eventually, the third season went into production, and it was announced that it would stream on Max. As for season 4, this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor the Max executives have yet confirmed the development of season 4. However, in various interviews, Tropper and other producers stated they were hopeful about more seasons. “We will hopefully know after it airs, but we don’t know yet. I’m ready,” Tropper told Screen Rant when he was asked about the possibility of season 4. Meanwhile, Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter and executive producer of the series, told Collider, “We definitely are hoping for more. We definitely would love to keep going. There are many, many more stories left to tell, so our fingers are crossed that we will get to do that..”

In terms of the narrative, the ending of season 3 promises that the story will continue. Tropper pretty much hinted at this when he told Collider, “I usually go into the writers’ room, already knowing what the final 10 minutes will be. It’s getting us there, and sometimes in getting there that changes, but going in, I always knew in my head where I wanted to leave Ah Sahm, Mai Ling, Chao, Bill, and Ah Toy. I had visual ideas of what it would look like and what it would feel like, without necessarily knowing the story that got us there.”

In the season 3 finale, titled ‘A Window of F*cking Opportunity,’ Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) and Nellie (Miranda Raison) kill Strickland in revenge for what happened to Lai and the other girls. Leary (Dean Jagger) and Bill (Kieran Bew) arrive later and had to get rid of the body. Buckley (Langley Kirkwood) proposes to Catherine (Dominique Maher), not knowing that she is sleeping with his aide, Stewart Gumm (Sean-Marco Vorster). During the raid, the police clash with the members of the Hop Wei and the drug trafficking ring operating out of Barbary Coast, and Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) eventually retrieves the plates.

Ah Sham chooses his sister over the Tong, leading to a brutal fight between him and his brothers. Leary takes all that he has learned from Strickland and ventures toward a new professional direction. Chao (Hoon Lee) convinces Yan Mi to leave town but gets stabbed by Zing (Dustin Nguyen.). The season ends with a mid-credits scene of Li Yong (Joe Taslim) establishing his own Tong with former members of Long Zii.

In the prospective season 4, we will learn whether Chao survives his injuries. Zing’s return will probably have a ripple effect throughout Chinatown. Ah Sham and his sister might have to rely on each other to survive. Li Yong’s Tong will likely become the most powerful gang in Chinatown. If season 3 turns out to be successful, the renewal might get announced within the next few months. If that happens, viewers can expect ‘Warrior’ season 4 to come out sometime in Q3 2024.

