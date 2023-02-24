We Have a House 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story ‘Ernest,’ Netflix’s horror comedy film ‘We Have a Ghost’ follows Ernest, a ghost who inhabits a house in Chicago for years. When Kevin Presley and his family that includes his father Frank, mother Melanie, and brother Fulton move into the house, Ernest tries to scare them off, only to fail. Directed by Christopher Landon, the film progresses through the bond Kevin forms with Ernest and their efforts to find out the cause of his death.

Although ‘We Have a Ghost’ receives mixed to unfavorable reviews from critics, the film succeeds in captivating the audience with its engrossing narrative. The film ends with raising a significant question concerning the fate of Ernest, only to leave it unanswered. If the same has made you wonder whether a sequel to the film will materialize, let us share our thoughts about it!

We Have a House 2 Release Date

‘We Have a Ghost’ released globally on February 24, 2023, on Netflix. As far as the prospects of the sequel are concerned, here’s what we can share.

As of now, neither Netflix nor the producers of the film released a statement concerning the sequel to ‘We Have a Ghost.’ However, the film’s ending leaves behind enough indications for the viewers to hope for one. The film ends with Ernest realizing that his real identity is Randy McGovern. Randy finds his murderer, exacts his revenge on the latter, and reconnects with his daughter June. After meeting June, Randy gradually vanishes. While Kevin gets ready to move out of the haunted house with his family, he spends his time in the attic and wonders whether he had seen the last of Randy. Although Kevin doesn’t notice the same, a bulb flashes as if it is responding to the boy.

The flickering of the light can be considered an indication of Randy’s presence at the house. If that’s the case, a sequel to the film may materialize, revolving around Randy’s ghost again. After the Presleys’ move, a new family may end up at the house and the potential film can depict the aftermath of their encounter with the ghost. Such a possible sequel may introduce a new set of characters along with Randy, making it a standalone sequel to the Anthony Mackie-starrer. The potential sequel can also follow Randy leaving the house along with Kevin to be with him as they embark on a new adventurous journey with Joy.

Over the recent years, horror has become a genre that produces renowned sequels, such as ‘It Chapter Two,’ ‘Terrifier 2,’ ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Scream,’ etc. Landon’s film may have a similar developmental phase as well. Since Landon has already proved that he can conceive appealing sequels as the director of ‘Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones’ and ‘Happy Death Day 2U.’ Thus, if the viewership figures of the film, among many other significant factors, meet the expectations of Netflix, the streaming giant may greenlight the sequel. If that’s the case, we can expect the ‘We Have a Ghost’ sequel to release sometime in Q1 2025 or later.

Netflix has been committed to expanding successful film productions to franchises or film series, notably in the cases of ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Yes Day,’ ‘Murder Mystery,’ ‘Extraction,’ etc. If the viewership of ‘We Have a Ghost’ impresses Netflix executives, the sequel to the same is indeed a possibility.

