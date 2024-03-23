We Have Always Lived in the Castle Ending, Explained: Who Killed the Blackwoods?

Stacie Passon’s mystery thriller film ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’ ends with a startling revelation concerning the mysterious murders of the parents of Mary Katherine “Merricat” Blackwood and her sister Constance Blackwood. The villagers’ desire to see the Blackwood sisters disappear from their castle reaches an epitome as they set out to destroy the establishment. Mary and Constance’s cousin Charles Blackwood returns to their lives after vanishing from the place for a brief while, only for his actions to rewrite his fate. As the movie concludes, Mary displays her true self to people around her! SPOILERS AHEAD.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle Plot Synopsis

‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’ begins with Mary introducing herself and her sister Constance, who was accused of killing their parents by poisoning them. Their uncle, Julian Blackwood, consumed the same poison but didn’t end up dead. Even though the justice system acquitted Constance from the murder charges, the world around the Blackwoods is unforgiving. The people who live near the castle see them as dangerous and condemnable sisters. Some of them don’t even try to hide their wish to see them gone from the region. Due to these people’s hostility, Constance doesn’t leave the castle.

Mary leaves for the village every Tuesday to buy the groceries and other essentials the sisters need for a week. Even though she is scared of meeting other people, due to Constance’s helplessness, she buries valuables and casts spells to attain strength to step into the outer world. Julian, wheelchair-bound, is writing a book about his loved ones’ murders and his near-death experience. Meanwhile, their cousin Charles Blackwood arrives at the castle to meet them. Charles extends his stay in the place to look after his cousins, mainly Constance, much to the displeasure of Mary. It doesn’t take long for him to become the “lord of the manor.”

Charles soon replaces Mary and Constance’s father John in the castle. He starts to have dinner sitting on John’s chair and speaks authoritatively to Mary and Julian. Constance’s falls for Charles’ words and appearance. A fissure begins to grow between Mary and her sister as the latter loses herself to the charm of Charles. Mary, who decides that she can no longer tolerate her cousin, makes it clear to him that he wants him gone. Charles, however, extends his stay without worrying about what Mary wants. A distressed Mary leaves Charles’ pipe in a small bin, only for the castle to catch fire.

Julian enters his room while the building is burning down and he dies of smoke inhalation. The villagers gather in front of the establishment. Right after the firefighters kill the fire, the gathered crowd starts destroying the castle. The Blackwoods’ family friends Sam and Helen Clarke show up to disperse the crowd. Charles vanishes from the manor amid the chaos caused by the villagers without caring for his two cousins and their lives.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle Ending: Why Did Mary Kill Her Parents?

The morning after the villagers partially destroyed Mary and Constance’s house, the elder sister reveals that she knows that the former killed their parents. Mary then reveals that she put poison in the sugar, only for John and his wife to have it while eating berries. Mary chose sugar particularly because she knew Constance didn’t use to eat the same. Although the younger sister doesn’t reveal why she killed their parents, Constance does say that John was “very wicked” to her. He might have been abusing Constance for a considerable while, only for her to become helpless. Their mother might have remained silent, intentionally and unintentionally enabling her husband to hurt their eldest daughter.

Throughout the film, Mary makes it evident that she cares for Constance immensely. She even buries her fears and distress in her heart to help her sister by leaving for the village to buy essentials for both of them. She expresses her love for Constance multiple times, which indicates that the latter is arguably the most important part of the former’s life. After likely knowing that their father and mother had been hurting her sister, the protective nature of Mary must have pushed her to kill their parents. Constance then repaid Mary by not leading the authorities to her sister and accepting the allegations against her.

Mary’s “clingy” nature when it comes to Constance indicates that she has been fearing losing her elder sister. If she is dealing with abandonment issues, Mary must have seen her parents as the ones who would separate her from her sister. Such a belief can also be the driving force behind the murders she committed. Since Constance reveals that John was severely wicked to her, it is evident that Mary didn’t kill their parents for no reason. However, the suffering of her sister might not be the only factor that made Mary a murderer. She might have exaggerated the actions of her father and mother as she does with regard to anything and everything.

Mary displays unignorable symptoms of psychosis and she must have killed John and his wife with a highly unsettled mind. Mary must have seen John and his wife as epitomes of cruelty like the way she expects doom and sees ghosts. Considering her obsession with the occult, she might have even believed that her parents’ murders were necessary to not lose her sister.

Do Mary and Constance Leave the Castle?

Ever since the murders of Mary and Constance’s parents, the villagers want the two sisters to “go away.” The crowd around the duo compares them to witches and condemnable beings and makes it clear that they do not wish to live with two such people. At first, Mary and Constance ignore the villagers’ provocations, aimed at their potential departure. Upon the group’s attempts to banish the sisters, right after their house catches fire, Mary realizes that she cannot remain shy and silent anymore. She starts to use the villagers’ fear against them when they demand the siblings’ departure.

Mary and Constance are expected to continue living in the castle. Even though they may not receive much help to renovate the establishment, they may find a way to live in the same place. The villagers have been taking advantage of the sisters’ vulnerability to ask them to leave the place without showing them any kindness. Since the two of them don’t retaliate against the people who hurt them, the group makes use of their silence and helplessness to continue taunting them. The villagers also include the two children who show up in the castle to call Mary a witch. By opening the door of the house and standing before the children, she is making it clear that she is no longer scared of them.

Mary is embracing the accusations against her to scare the people who want her gone with her sister. As she continues to look at people’s eyes and stand against them, the villagers may retreat. She also announces that she wants to kill the crowd by poisoning their food, which displays her resilience to not let the people around her control her life. Although she may not be able to eliminate every one of them, her wish displays her determination to stay in the castle with her sister regardless of the challenges they have been facing.

Is Charles Dead? Why Does Mary Kill Him?

Mary kills Charles because he triggers her abandonment issues. Ever since his arrival, Charles has tried to separate Constance from her. The bond between the two sisters is affected when Constance loses herself to Charles. She even stops expressing her love for Mary as she replies how she is tired when the latter tells her how she loves her. The changes in Constance make Charles a disagreeable figure as far as Mary is concerned. When he tries to assume the position of the sisters’ dead father, the young girl may have started to believe that he deserves to die as much as her father did.

Mary eventually kills Charles after he forces himself into the life of Constance. When the young woman retreats from him, Charles displays persistence and even harms her for shutting him down. His violent actions must have triggered Mary’s memories of John’s “wickedness” for her to kill her cousin. The last thing Mary wants is Charles forcefully taking Constance away from her, while also eyeing the Blackwoods’ safe full of money. To prevent him from hurting her sister and separating her from her loved one, Mary smashes his head to death with a snow globe.

