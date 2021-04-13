Based on a Japanese manga series by Osamu Nishi, ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ or ‘Mairimashita! Iruma-kun’ is a fantasy comedy anime show that tells the story of Iruma Suzuki, a 14-year-old human boy who doesn’t know how to decline when someone asks him politely for something. After spending most of his life neglected and exploited, he experiences a drastic change in his life when his apathetic parents sell him to demon Sullivan, who takes him to the Demon World. Although initially terrified, Iruma soon discovers that Sullivan wants to adopt him as his grandson.

After he agrees to Sullivan’s proposal, Iruma discovers what love and kindness truly are for the first time in his life. He starts attending Babyls Demon School, where he keeps the fact that he is a human a secret. Although he intends to keep a low profile, he continues to perform remarkable feats and gradually becomes one of the most popular students in the school. ‘Welcome to Demon School’ season 1 premiered on October 5, 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the first episode of season 2.

Welcome to Demon School Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Welcome to Demon School’ season 2 episode 1, titled ‘The Secret of the Ring,’ is set to premiere on April 17, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. This season will have 21 episodes. Bandai Namco Pictures animated the series, with Makoto Moriwaki helming the directorial team and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu leading the writing staff. Akimitsu Honma composed the music, while Toshihiko Sano designed the characters. Japanese boy band DA PUMP sang the opening theme, “No! No! Satisfaction!” and Amatsuki sang the ending theme, “Kokoro Showtime.”

Where to Watch Welcome to Demon School Season 2 Online?

‘Welcome to Demon School’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are set to be simulcast on Crunchyroll. Muse Asia’s YouTube channel will stream the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Welcome to Demon School Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, Iruma has yet another wonderful day at his school, spending time with Clara and Asmodeus, reading manga to Amelie, and attending Naberius’ classes. He realizes that he has come to enjoy his life in the Demon World. However, he continues to mull over Azazel Henri’s offer of returning him to the Human World with his memories wiped clean. Clara and Asmodeus get into his home and prepare two different dishes for him to lift his spirit. Iruma’s friends inadvertently end up convincing him to stay in the Demon World.

In the season 2 premiere, Iruma’s Ring of Gluttony might continue to affect his personality. Its physical embodiment, Arikured, might start making regular appearances. Although Iruma is not a demon, he might develop his version of the Evil Cycle. In this state, Iruma might be more bold, assertive, and manipulative, but he still might have the deep desire to protect his friends. The potential romance between Iruma and Amelie might also happen in season 2.

