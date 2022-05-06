Welcome to Eden Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López, ‘Welcome to Eden’ or ‘Bienvenidos a Edén’ is a Spanish thriller-drama series. The show revolves around a group of young men and women who are invited to a paradisical island for what is supposed to be the launch party for an energy drink. But they soon discover that there is a violent ploy at play, and they just might have been trapped in a remote island with a deadly cult.

Following its release, the show received mostly positive reviews. Much praise was directed at the casting and mystery elements, though the show garnered some criticism for the predictability of the overall plot. The first season has recently begun streaming. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season, we got you covered.

Welcome to Eden Season 2 Release Date:

‘Welcome to Eden’ season 1 premiered on May 6, 2022, on Netflix. It comprises eight episodes of 36-47-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series creators nor Netflix executives have confirmed the development of a second season. However, Netflix is known to champion regional projects and bring them to a global audience. Over the years, Spain has given the streaming giant some of its biggest hits, including ‘La Casa de Papel’ or ‘Money Heist,’ ‘Élite’ or ‘Elite,’ ‘Las Chicas del Cable’ or ‘Cable Girls,’ and ‘Galerías Velvet’ or ‘Velvet’. If ‘Welcome to Jungle’ manages to replicate the success of these aforementioned shows, it will most likely get a sophomore season.

In terms of the narrative, there is plenty of scope for a second season. The first season ends with bringing up more questions than answering them. If there is indeed a second season, the writers can address them. If the show gets renewed in the next few months, the viewers can expect ‘Welcome to Eden’ season 2 to come out sometime in 2023.

Welcome to Eden Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Welcome to Eden’ season 1 stars Amaia Aberasturi (Zoa), Amaia Salamanca (Astrid), Belinda Peregrín (África), Begoña Vargas (Bel), Diego Garisa (Ibón), Tomy Aguilera (Charly), Berta Castañé (Gabi), Max Sampietro (Isaac), and Albert Baró (Aldo). The cast also includes Lola Rodríguez (Mayka), Alex Pastrana (Ulises), Guillermo Pfening (Erick), Jason Fernández (David), Sergio Momo (Nico), Ana Mena (Judith), Irene Dev (Alma), Joan Pedrola (Orson), and Carlos Soroa (Eloy).

Mena and Pastrana’s characters are dead, so they will probably not appear in the prospective season 2 except maybe in the flashback scenes. With Fernández’s character, we don’t exactly see him die, so he might return for the next season. The rest of the cast will reprise their roles and be joined by new members.

Welcome to Eden Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, a new batch of directionless youths arrives on the island. Charly and Zoa try to escape Eden, but the latter spots her sister disembarking from the boat. Ibón kills Ulises. África enters a secret chamber while looking for Erick and ends up sending a message into the space. Meanwhile, Astrid determines to find the people responsible for attacking her and Erick.

In the prospective season 2, Zoa and Charly will likely decide to stay on the island after seeing Gabi’s arrival. We might learn the identity of the entity to whom the message was sent via satellite. The rest of the world might come to know Eden if one of its members decides to speak to the media about the community’s nefarious practices.

Read More: Welcome to Eden Ending, Explained: Who is Isaac?