Welcome to Plathville Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

TLC’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’ revolves around the Plath family that hails from rural Georgia and follows a peculiarly restrictive lifestyle. This reality show focuses on Barry and Kim Plath along with their nine children — Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. Kept away from the outside world and mainstream media, the Plath kids eventually find their own interesting ways of dealing with their strict parents. As the older siblings reach adulthood and forge their own paths, drama erupts between the orthodox parents and their rebellious children.

Since its premiere on November 5, 2019, ‘Welcome to Plathville’ has accumulated a massive fan base constantly curious about the Plath family’s conservative Christian values and frequent interpersonal drama. Naturally, in this technology-driven world, people are fascinated by those who determinedly stick to the ways of the olden days. It’s no surprise that fans are already wondering whether the show will have a fourth season. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 4.

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Release Date

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 3 premiered on August 17, 2021, on TLC. The season comprises 12 episodes with a runtime of approximately 42 minutes each. Episodes were released on a weekly basis, with the season finale airing on November 2, 2021.

You must be curious about season 4 of the show. Here’s what we can tell you about it. As of now, TLC has not officially renewed ‘Welcome to Plathville’ for a fourth season. However, we believe that the reality show absolutely requires another season in order to satisfactorily explore the lives of the Plaths. Season 3 sees Ethan and his wife Olivia deciding to move out of Cairo, Georgia, but we’re sure that there’ll be consequences to their bid for freedom which can be documented in another season. We will also have to see if Ethan and Olivia decide to stay married or get separated.

Additionally, there’s plenty that the reality show can delve into if season 4 gets greenlit. The three installments that the show already has under its belt primarily focus on Barry, Kim, Micah, Moriah, and the turbulent marriage of Ethan and Olivia. The other six children of the Plath family are bound to have interesting perspectives, dramas, and desires of their own. So, it seems fair to assume that the focus might shift to Lydia and Isaac since their older siblings have mostly figured out their lives. And who knows, we might even see a bit of Hosanna, who has till now famously stayed away from the show. If season 3 performs well, we don’t see any reason why TLC wouldn’t want to produce season 4.

Since previous seasons of the show had approximately a year-long gap between them, it can be assumed that the fourth installment will land in late 2022. Thus, we can expect ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. Now, we must sit tight and wait for an official confirmation regarding the reality show’s fate!

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 4 gets the go-ahead, we expect to see the main cast again. This includes Barry and Kim Plath as well as their children, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. Although Ethan and Olivia are relocating, we still expect to see them if there’s a fourth season in the show’s future. On the other hand, the chances of seeing Hosanna in an upcoming season are quite low. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if we are given a tiny peek at her life.

Read More: Is Welcome to Plathville Scripted?