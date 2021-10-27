Wentworth Season 10: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Wentworth’ is an Australian crime drama that follows the stories of the incarcerated women at the Wentworth Correctional Centre. Developed by Lara Radulovich and David Hannam, the series ran on SoHo before shifting over to Fox Showcase. ‘Wentworth’ dives deep into prison life, outlining the physical and emotional interactions between the inmates and staff members. Bold and explicit, the series covers a range of topics such as identity, sexuality, power politics, physical abuse, social reform, and emotional trauma.

‘Wentworth’ premiered on May 1, 2013, in Australia and later garnered an international audience through Netflix. The show has received its fair share of rave reviews and passionate fans for its direct confrontation of the harsh realities of prison life. With a diverse cast and multidimensional characters, the show easily powers through nine seasons of gut-wrenching plotlines. Needless to say, fans are desperate for more of this crime drama. Will this critically-acclaimed series get a 10th installment? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Wentworth’ season 10.

Wentworth Season 10 Release Date

‘Wentworth’ season 9, titled ‘Wentworth: The Final Sentence,’ premiered in its entirety on October 27, 2021, on Netflix. Ahead of its international release on the streaming giant, ‘Wentworth’ aired in Australia from August 24, 2021, to October 26, 2021, on Fox Showcase. The ninth season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes each. It is to be noted that technically, the ninth season is simply the second part of the eighth season, which in total comprises 20 episodes.

You must be wondering about season 10 of the show. We hate to break it to you, but season nine of the show is also its last. ‘Wentworth’ comes to an end after a grand total of 100 episodes. In its ninth and final season, the show resolves all of the main character and story arcs and takes the overarching plot to a satisfactory conclusion.

Thus, it’s unlikely that ‘Wentworth’ season 10 will ever get made. “Knowing when to put down the brush is an absolute art. We are going out on a high. That also means if down the track we come up with a brilliant reason to examine a character or a different part of the world we haven’t explored because you’ve gone out on a high there’s the chance to potentially come back but we’re not committing to that just yet. It’s too soon,” said Jo Porter, executive producer.

Thus, fans continue to hold on to the hope that perhaps a spinoff, if not another season, will re-explore the stories and tropes established by the groundbreaking crime drama. Since ‘Wentworth’ is a reimagining of ‘Prisoners,’ which itself is loosely based on ‘Within These Walls,’ it is not too far-fetched to believe that another streaming giant will decide to dive into the diverse stories and characters of the internationally successful Australian show.

However, for now, it’s time for us to bid adieu to this well-loved, long-running crime drama. Peek some of the heartwarming goodbye messages posted by the cast and crew of ‘Wentworth’ below.

The actors thanked their fans for their passionate support throughout the show’s nine-season run and expressed their gratitude towards the fantastic team that made the crime drama a possibility.

You can always rewatch ‘Wentworth’ if you repeatedly find yourself craving its well-written plotlines, gritty interactions, and badass women. Additionally, popular and critically-acclaimed shows like ‘Orange Is The New Black,’ ‘Locked Up,’ and ‘Bad Girls’ can also satisfy your appetite for insightful female-centric prison dramas.

