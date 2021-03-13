‘Wentworth,’ the Australian female-centric prison drama, is loved by critics and audiences, especially the female portion of the crowd. Ever since its inception in 2013, the show has managed to amass a massive fan following, and many people have even compared it to ‘Orange Is the New Black.’ The best part about the show is its unabashed portrayal of the dark and gritty side of life behind bars, which over time has increased its appeal.

The show has been lauded for its well-written humane female characters, atmospheric direction, and compelling performances from the main cast, and has also received several ASTRA Awards. It is no surprise that ‘Wentworth’ has been wowing and entertaining people over its eight-season run. However, it is also a bit disappointing to know that the show has almost reached its end. There is just one season more to go, and here’s what we know about it!

Wentworth Season 9 Release Date

‘Wentworth’ season 8 premiered on September 30, 2020, on Netflix, in all its entirety of 10 episodes. Prior to this, it had aired in Australia from July 28, 2020, to September 29, 2020, on Fox Showcase. Every episode has a runtime of 60 minutes each.

As far as the next season is concerned, here’s what we know. The show was renewed for an eighth and final season, the first part of which aired in 2020, and the second part is subsequently set to air in 2021. Moreover, filming for the season began in Melbourne in October 2019. Fans will be glad to know that production wrapped up in September 2020 and was not delayed or affected due to the pandemic. Hence, fans won’t have to wait for long for the final installment of their favorite show. Therefore, we expect ‘Wentworth’ season 9 to release sometime in late 2021.

Last day of Shooting on Wentworth. What a glorious experience it’s been working with such wonderful people. Will miss the whole damn thing! Very emotional day, thanks to every single one of them. Xxxx pic.twitter.com/tHVMW6pypj — Pino Amenta (@pandapino61) September 4, 2020

Wentworth Season 9 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Wentworth’ comprises Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett, Robbie J. Magasiva as Will Jackson, Katrina Milosevic as Susan Jenkins, Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, and Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell. The main cast members are expected to return for the upcoming season.

Other cast members who might return include Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant. We might also get to see new additions as the series is known to introduce new characters every season.

Wentworth Season 9 Plot: What can it be About?

In the eighth season of ‘Wentworth,’ it is revealed that Judy steals Reb’s surgery money and uses it to hire an assassin. This is done with the motive of assassinating the visiting United States Secretary of State, who is seeking her extradition. Judy confesses to attacking General Manager Anne, which riles Allie up. Judy then stabs Allie, and she becomes seriously injured. Dr. Greg Miller admits in court that Joan Ferguson is suffering from traumatic brain damage. Joan then experiences a psychotic breakdown because of Linda.

The ninth season is the last season which means that it will close all open ends, and the story will reach a definite ending. Viewers will finally learn what happens with Judy and Allie, who is expected to recover by then. Joan’s future is also uncertain at the moment since her truth is out. Beyond the external repercussions of her illness being publicized, her internal state has also been observed to be volatile. We will also finally get to see how her character recovers or, if not, the fate that the creators have curated for Joan.

