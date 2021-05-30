‘Wentworth’ (Alternatively titled ‘Wentworth Prison’) is an Australian drama show developed by Lara Radulovich and David Hannam from Reg Watson’s original 1979 series ‘Prisoner.’ Set in contemporary Australia, the story of the Foxtel original series begins with Bea Smith as she is sentenced to imprisonment in the titular prison after attempting to assail her abusive spouse. The subsequent seasons follow Bea as she learns the ways of the jailhouse and makes her way to the top of the prison hierarchy before moving on to other characters. Since its initial release in 2013, the series went on to spawn eight seasons, amidst overwhelming fanfare and critical acclaim. Critics praised the show’s gritty and realistic depiction of prison life as well as the nuanced acting by strong female leads. After the tense cliffhanger ending of the eighth season, fans are biting their nails to see the characters back on the screen. If you seek to know the whereabouts of the next and decidedly final installment of the series, let us keep you posted.

Wentworth Season 9 Release Date

‘Wentworth’ Season 8 originally premiered on July 28, 2020, on Fox Showcase for the Australian audiences, with the season finale airing on September 29, 2020. In the US, the eighth season premiered in its entirety on September 30, 2020, on Netflix. The eighth season comprises ten episodes that run on for about an hour each.

Let us now get to the details regarding the release of the upcoming season. For the American fans of the series, the news of the renewal of the anticipated ninth season comes bearing both good and bad news. Back in October 2019, following the finality of the seventh season, Chris Oliver-Taylor, the CEO of the Asia Pacific region of Fremantle, divulged that the show would be renewed for another twenty episodes in two subsequent installments. At the same time, it was revealed that the ninth season would bring the show to a destined conclusion. Filming for the final season began in early 2020, but understandably, production came to a halt due to the outbreak of the pandemic. However, as series producer Pino Amenta announced in a tweet, production was wrapped up by September 4, 2020, bringing the mammoth 100 episode saga to a close.

Last day of Shooting on Wentworth. What a glorious experience it’s been working with such wonderful people. Will miss the whole damn thing! Very emotional day, thanks to every single one of them. Xxxx pic.twitter.com/tHVMW6pypj — Pino Amenta (@pandapino61) September 4, 2020

As the original Australian network is yet to put a date on the release, it is difficult to discern exactly when the show will be made available to US audiences. Usually, Netflix US releases the show a few days after the completion of the show’s airing on its original Australian network, and if we are to follow the release pattern of the previous seasons, we can assume ‘Wentworth’ season 9 to premiere sometime in October 2021.

Wentworth Season 9 Cast: Who Is In It?

The grand finale of the series will understandably bring back most of the living characters from the previous seasons. In prominent roles, Susie Porter will take up the role of Marie Winter, Leah Purcell will essay the character of undercover cop Rita Connors, Kate Jenkinson will portray the character of Allie Novak, and Rarriwuy Hick will act as Ruby Mitchell. The season will also bring back Pamela Rabe who will reprise the fan-favorite role of Joan Ferguson. In other crucial roles, we will see Nicole da Silva (Franky), Kate Atkinson (Vera), Robbie Magasiva (Will Jackson), Katrina Milosevic (Boomer), and Bernard Curry (Jake Stewart). The season will also feature the relatively new cast members, Kate Box, Jane Hall, Vivienne Awosoga, and Zoe Terakes, in their respective roles of Lou Kelly, Ann Reynolds, Judy Bryant, and Reb Keane.

Wentworth Season 9 Plot: What is it about?

The eighth season sees Lou Kelly and her associates raising hell behind the prison bars. The season finale gives way to hair-raising tension as old hierarchies of the prison come under threat from the respectively newer inmates. Driven by misinformation, Lou beats up Allie, but Marie arrives in the nick of time and presses the panic button. However, the finality of the episode sees Allie gravely injured in the shower as she comes under the wrath of Judy. Judy also takes responsibility for the attack on Ann, and we get to know that she used Reb’s savings to appoint a hitman to murder a US state official. In another conjecture, Boomer gets to know that her telephone friend owns a prison porn website, and tries to coax Ruby to join her. Vera’s attempts notwithstanding, Joan Ferguson’s episodes progressively get worse as she revisits her childhood trauma, and the finality of the episode sees her mentally deranged and locked up in a mesh hood.

The ninth season will understandably pick up the pieces in the aftermath of season eight’s sinister finale. As the riveting prison chronicle comes to a close, the season will expectantly wind up a lot of narrative strands. One of the main concerns of the fans should be whether Allie comes out alive from the assault, and the season will inform us on that. Another interesting plot point would be the trajectory of Joan’s fate, who has figured herself as a ruthless and controlling dictator in the previous seasons. Judy will understandably have to face some backlash from other inmates once her heinous deeds get revealed. All things considered, the concluding season will be as grim, atmospheric, and eventful as the previous seasons.

