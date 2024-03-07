Werner Herzog to Direct Dead Man’s Wire Next

Werner Herzog is returning to feature filmmaking with the biopic of kidnapper Tony Kiritsis. The upcoming project is titled ‘Dead Man’s Wire.’ The movie will start filming in the state of Kentucky on an undisclosed date. Austin Kolodney penned the screenplay.

Set on February 8, 1977, the film revolves around Tony Kiritsis, a 44-year-old real estate developer, who takes Richard O. Hall, president of the Meridian Mortgage Company, hostage using a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun. Kiritsis wires the shotgun to Hall’s neck, with a “deadman’s switch” from the trigger to his own neck. The kidnapper then forces Hall out of the building and through downtown streets in near-zero-degree weather, with the entire walk surrounded by police and journalists. Kiritsis commandeers a police car and makes his victim drive to the former’s Crestwood Village apartment. He informs the police that the apartment is rigged with explosives, chains Hall in the bathroom, and holds him captive for nearly 63 hours.

Herzog recently directed the documentary ‘Theatre of Thought,’ which explores the human brain’s mysteries and delves into the philosophical, ethical, and social implications of its ability to generate profound thoughts and emotions. He also helmed ‘The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft,’ celebrating the legacy of the Kraffts, who were dedicated to capturing volcanic eruptions and their aftermath in visually stunning footage. In ‘Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,’ a documentary on meteors and comets, the filmmaker explores their impact on ancient religions and Earth’s cultural and physical landscapes.

Herzog’s most recent feature is ‘Family Romance, LLC,’ which centers on a man hired to impersonate a missing father. His credits also include the thriller ‘Salt and Fire,’ starring Veronica Ferres, Michael Shannon, and Gael García Bernal, and the biographical drama ‘Queen of the Desert,’ featuring Nicole Kidman. His other projects encompass ‘Meeting Gorbachev,’ a documentary on the life of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last President of the Soviet Union, as well.

Kolodney recently co-wrote and directed the short film ‘Ferris,’ a reimagining of ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ akin to HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’ He also created the TV series ‘Mom, Stop!’ His writing portfolio includes productions such as ‘Splitting the Bill,’ ‘Two Truths and a Lie,’ and ‘Zodiac Signs.’

Kentucky, a significant location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of ‘Red Right Hand’ and ‘The Bikeriders.’

