Westworld Season 4 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and based on the 1973 movie of the same name by Michael Crichton, ‘Westworld’ is a bleak and dusty post-western sci-fi show that is quite keen on bending objective truths and realities. The story revolves around the titular theme park, where humanoids called “hosts” entertain human guests. But a war is brewing, and the oppressed would reclaim their due dignity.

Following its premiere in October 2016, the critically acclaimed HBO original show has spawned three seasons. While the third season’s cliffhanger finale received poor reviews compared to the early excitement around the show, fans are still hooked, and you may seek to know what is in store for the upcoming fourth season. In that case, let us get to it!

Westworld Season 4 Release Date

‘Westworld’ season 3, titled ‘The New World,’ premiered on March 15, 2020, on HBO, with the season finale being aired on May 3, 2020. The season comprises eight episodes with runtimes ranging between 57 and 91 minutes per episode.

Let us now break down the development of the follow-up season. On April 22, 2020, while the third season was still airing, HBO renewed the show for a fourth season. Filming for the season commenced in the early half of 2021, and in July 2021, after the discovery of a COVID-19 case on set, production was halted. The situation was contained, and the crew resumed shortly after in August.

As of October 2021, the fourth season is still filming in New York City. The conclusion of the shoot is not clear, but it typically takes the show a 16 to 19 months production window between renewal and release. Therefore, we can safely predict ‘Westworld’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Fall 2022.

Westworld Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Due to the ever-changing nature of the show, it is pretty challenging to predict the line-up. However, we are sure that Thandiwe Newton will reprise her role as Maeve Millay, alongside Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, and Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols. Tessa Thompson will don the garb of Charlotte Hale, with Luke Hemsworth playing the role of Ashley Stubbs and Simon Quarterman essaying the character of Lee Sizemore.

Additionally, we will see Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather and Ed Harris as Man in Black. French actor Vincent Cassel may reappear as Serac. In another development, Hiroyuki Sanada may replace Evan Rachel Wood in the body of Dolores Abernathy for most parts of the fourth season. However, Wood confirmed her return, saying: “All I know is Dolores, as we know it, is dead,” she says. “And that is true. But as far as I know, I’m not leaving.” We also expect some fresh faces and old cameos, but it is too early to say anything definite.

Westworld Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The season 3 finale tries to draw a hasty conclusion to the unending tension cultivated throughout the season. In the action-packed finale, Caleb goes on a run with the memory core of Dolores – his destination is the L.A. branch of Itaidōshin Distillery, where he puts Dolores’ memory into another body. Dolores reveals her role in deciding Caleb’s destiny, and in flashback, we see Caleb exercising free will in the mysterious Delos Park 5.

Hoping to insert Solomon’s drive into Rehoboam, Caleb and Dolores return to the Incite headquarters. Furthermore, Charlotte makes a virtual appearance. Dolores, who is still controlled by Delos, goes unconscious, and Maeve takes her away. Serac gains control over the situation, and it sure looks gloomy until Maeve changes sides. Rehoboam is shut down, and the world collapses, while it’s revealed that Bernard holds the key to the Sublime. In a post-credit sequence, William breaks into a Delos facility to meet his nemesis, Charlotte, while Bernard wakes up in a cheap motel room after prolonged inactivity.

With the world heading towards an apocalypse at the end of season 3, the fourth season will seemingly see a drastic change in the society depicted on the show. It may pick up straight from the post-credit cliffhanger of the season 3 finale, but going by the non-linear temporality that the show follows, the opening of the fourth installment may not be set in stone. However, the third season does not comment on the fate of Serac after the deactivation of Rehoboam, and we shall hopefully get closure as the fourth season unfolds.

Moreover, William is presumed to die in the hands of the Man in Black, but he is a crucial character and will probably return for another haul. On the other hand, we may see an all-out war between humans and hosts following the apocalyptic vision actualized in the third season. Bernard may come out into the world to discover it anew. Most probably, he will join Caleb in the resistance. Following the greater agency of hosts that the third season chronicles, we may move towards an age of human-host hybrids in season 4.

