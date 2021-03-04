Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, ‘Westworld’ is a science fiction television series. It is based on the 1973 film of the same name and the 1976 film ‘Futureworld.’ The first two seasons are set in the fictional, technologically advanced amusement park inhabited by the android “hosts,” where the “guests” can live their wildest fantasies without the fear of facing any consequences. The third season takes us to the real world in the mid-21st century, where Rehoboam, a powerful artificial intelligence, controls humans.

Premiered on October 2, 2016, the show received critical acclaim for the performances, story, visuals, and musical score. It has also won nine Primetime Emmy Awards out of the 54 categories for which it was nominated. After three electrifying seasons, the fans are awaiting the news of the fourth season. Here is everything you need to know!

Westworld Season 4 Release Date

‘Westworld’ season 3 landed on March 15, 2020, on HBO, with the season wrapping up on May 3, 2020. The third season has eight episodes that run for 57-91 minutes each.

With regard to the fourth season, here is what we know. The renewal of the series for its fourth outing was announced on April 22, 2020, before the third season finished airing. However, a release date has not yet been set. Each season takes at least 18 months to produce, and season 3 was released after a gap of almost two years. It is expected from a show like this which has a long-drawn post-production process with elaborate use of VFX.

The COVID-19 pandemic adds further delay considering the postponement of schedules and meticulous health protocols that dictate filming. It is also important to note that the show films in several international locations; this needs to be factored in, given the travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Therefore, we can expect ‘Westworld’ season 4 to release sometime in the first half of 2022.

According to HBO President Casey Bloys, the showrunners Nolan and Joy have a deal with HBO for a “potential” fifth season, which means that there may be more to the story after four seasons.

Westworld Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Since it is a sci-fi series, death is “impermanent” in the ‘Westworld’ universe. Having said that, we can expect the following cast members to reprise their roles in season 4: Thandie Newton (Maeve Millay), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte Hale), Ed Harris (William/The Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard Lowe/Arnold Weber), Luke Hemsworth (Ashley Stubbs), Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore), Aaron Paul (Caleb Nichols), and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton). Even though the character Dolores Abernathy seems to have died, we would not be quick to brush off the idea of seeing Evan Rachel Wood once again in the upcoming season.

Westworld Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The final episode of season 3 leaves many story arcs open-ended. While Rehoboam and its creator are defeated, Bernard learns that he holds “the key” to the Sublime. We also see him “awaken” after his trip to the Sublime, although it isn’t clear how much time has elapsed. Dolores’s memories have been erased, and she seems to have died. Charlotte taps into her inner darkness, and it is revealed that she is building a large army of hosts. William is left bleeding as a “copy” of himself slits his throat.

The fourth season will feel different in terms of genre, as confirmed by Nolan. What the future holds for Dolores and William will unfold in the fourth season. Nolan also shared that the Man in Black ends up becoming the host; this could greatly impact the others. We will also learn what Bernard has found out after going through the Sublime. But one thing is certain, he will not be the same. Charlotte’s plans for the army of hosts will also become apparent. Is the new world anything close to what Dolores had hoped for? We will know this and much more in the upcoming season.

