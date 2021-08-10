‘What If…?’ is an animated superhero series created by A.C. Bradley that explores various reimagined versions of important events in the ‘MCU.’ The series is based on the Marvel Comics anthology book series of the same name and is the first animated series set in the franchise. The viewers will get an opportunity to dive into the unknown parts of the multiverse and meet variants of their favorite Marvel characters. Therefore, there is a lot of excitement and hype surrounding the series.

If you are an ‘MCU’ fan eagerly waiting for the new show and various surprises it promises to bring along, you must be looking for more details about its premiere episode. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know ahead of ‘What If…?’ episode 1.

What If…? Episode 1 Release Date

The premiere episode of ‘What If…?’ will release on August 11, 2021, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The show’s debut season consists of nine episodes, with new episodes dropping on the service weekly, every Wednesday.

Where to Watch What If…? Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘What If…?’ episode 1 online, you can head to Disney+. The series is a Disney+ original, and a paid subscription to the service is required to stream the show.

What If…? Episode 1 Spoilers

In ‘What If…?’ episode 1, viewers will meet Uatu/ The Watcher, a member of an advanced ancient alien race whose sole purpose is to observe the various important events across the multiverse. Uatu will likely serve as a guide for the audience through their journey into the unknown parts of the multiverse. We will also get a glimpse into Uatu’s mind and learn why he does not interfere with any of the incidents taking place.

The first episode will explore the fundamentals of the Captain America mantle by asking what if Peggy Carter became Captain America instead of Steve Rogers. We will also get a look at Peggy’s transformation into a supersoldier and Captain Carter leading the Howling Commandos during World War II.

The episode is also likely to reveal what happens to Steve if he does not become Captain America and how the noble-hearted soldier finds his place in the world. It is hard to keep the heroic soldier on the sidelines, and he could find another way to fight for justice. He could receive help from Howard Stark and become the pilot of an earlier incarnation of the Iron Man armor known as Hydra Stomper.

We could get a look at the many differences and changes that occur in the universe because of Peggy becoming Captain Carter. Other characters such as Dr. Strange and Bucky Barnes could also appear. There could be a greater mystery that connects the various branch realities we’ll be seeing in the show. Check out a brief look at Captain Carter’s origin in the promo below!

Read More: Best Marvel TV Shows on Disney+