‘What If…?’ episode 3 is a riveting murder mystery that reimagines the formation of the Avengers in an interesting manner while exploring the purpose of the Avengers Initiative. Nick Fury finds himself in hot waters after someone strategically takes out the members of the Avengers before the superheroes can unite. You can read more about the episode’s events in the recap section. Folks clamoring for the release of next week’s episode, here’s what you can expect from ‘What If…?’ episode 4.

What If…? Episode 4 Release Date

‘What If…?’ episode 4 will premiere on September 1, 2021, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The show’s inaugural season consists of nine episodes with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each. New episodes of the show drop on the service on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch What If…? Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘What If…?’ episode 4 online, head to Disney+. The series is a piece of original programming created for Disney+ and is exclusively streaming on the house of mouse service.

What If…? Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘What If…?’ will reimagine the story of Dr. Strange. The episode will explore an alternate reality where Strange is deeply in love with Christine Palmer. However, after her tragic death, Strange is likely to fall prey to the temptations of dark magic. In a bid to revive his lover, Strange might join hands with Dormammu. With help from the Ancient One and Wong, Strange could find some redemption. We could possibly see two sides of Dr. Strange, one good and one evil, facing off against each other.

What If…? Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘What If…?’ is titled ‘What If… the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?’ It opens with Nick Fury and Natasha Romanoff approaching Tony Stark/Iron Man with the idea of Avengers Initiative. However, Stark is killed, and Romanoff is apprehended for his murder. Fury suspects there is something bigger going on and helps Romanoff escape.

Meanwhile, Agent Coulson discovers the Mjölnir in New Mexico. As Thor approaches to recover his hammer, Clint Barton/ Hawkeye keeps him on the target of his arrow. Barton ends up accidentally shooting and killing Thor. Later, Barton also dies in his jail cell. Fury informs Romanoff of Barton’s death and asks her to protect Bruce Banner/Hulk. However, Banner is also killed during an altercation with General Ross and his soldiers.

Loki arrives on earth with the intention to avenge Thor. Fury is able to convince Loki to give him some time to find Thor’s killer. Romanoff figures out that the assassin is someone related to Hope but dies before relaying the complete information to Fury. Fury figures out that the killer is Hope van Dyne’s father, Hank Pym. Hope died during a SHIELD mission, and Hank wants revenge from SHIELD and Fury for her death.

With Loki’s help, Fury is able to apprehend Hank. As a part of their deal, Fury allows Loki to remain on earth, and Loki becomes earth’s ruler in just one day. In the closing moments, Fury hints that there is still hope for the Avengers Initiative. Fury finds Steve Rogers/Captain America frozen in ice and is greeted by Captain Marvel.

