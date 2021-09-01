‘What If…?’ episode 4 reimagines the events that lead to Dr. Stephen Strange becoming the Sorcerer Supreme. The visually stunning episode brings a cinematic feel to the show’s animated format and also gives some surprising insights into the nature of Uatu/The Watcher. In case you wish to catch up on the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section. Folks eagerly awaiting the release of the next installment, here’s what you can expect from ‘What If…?’ episode 5!

What If…? Episode 5 Release Date

‘What If…?’ episode 5 will release on September 7, 2021, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The show’s debut season consists of nine episodes which are approximately 30 minutes in length each. New episodes of the show are released weekly on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch What If…? Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘What If…?’ episode 5 online on Disney+. The series is a Disney+ Original and cannot be streamed outside of the platform.

What If…? Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ”What If…?’ will revolve around Thor’s arrival on earth. In the episode, the God of Thunder’s phenomenal journey will be reimagined. It is possible that, unlike the main continuity version, the Thor of this reality was banished to earth but was not stripped of his Asgardian powers. Therefore, he will not go through a period of self-discovery and enjoys a celebrity-like status on earth due to his strength and looks. This will likely result in Thor becoming a party animal. However, Thor’s actions are likely to have a dire consequence on the entire universe. We could see characters such as Loki, Odin, and some Avengers make an appearance in the episode.

What If…? Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 of ‘What If…?’ is titled ‘What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?’ It opens with Dr. Strange and Christine Palmer getting into a car accident. Strange survives, but Christine dies. Heartbroken after the loss of the love of his life, Strange’s search for a way to bring Christine back draws him to the mystic.

Strange spends the next several years becoming an ace sorcerer and masters the time manipulation of the Eye of Agarmodo. Strange goes back in time and tries to stop Christine’s death but fails repeatedly. The Ancient One informs Strange that Christine’s death is an absolute point in time and cannot be changed. Trying to do so will have catastrophic consequences on the universe.

When Strange does not budge, the Ancient One splits him into two versions. One version goes back in time and studies to gain enough power to overturn an absolute point in time. He absorbs the powers of various supernatural creatures from different dimensions and becomes evil. The two Stranges then face off in a battle for the universe’s fate. The evil Strange wins and saves Christine, but the fabric of reality is unraveled. Strange begs The Watcher to save his universe, but he insists he cannot interfere. Strange’s universe is wiped out of existence.

