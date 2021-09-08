‘What If…?’ episode 5 is a horror movie in itself that brings to life the infamous Marvel Zombies from the comics in an animated form. The episode reimagines the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and follows a group of surviving superheroes who must make a last stand to save the planet from the zombies.

Does The Watcher interfere this time around?

What If…? Episode 6 Release Date

‘What If…?’ episode 6 will premiere on September 14, 2021, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The first season comprises nine half-hour episodes, with fresh episodes of the show dropping on the service weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch What If…? Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘What If…?’ episode 6 online, you can head to Disney+. The series is a piece of original programming created for Disney+ and available exclusively on the platform.

What If…? Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 of ‘What If…?’ is expected to be a Tony Stark-centric episode. In an alternate dimension, Tony Stark will be saved from the Ten Rings by Erick Killmonger. This will pave the way for a friendship between the two. As a result, Tony Stark might not invent the Arc Reactor and become Iron Man. Instead, with his help, Killmonger will become the king of Wakanda, giving Stark access to Wakandan technology. The secrets of Wakanda could fall into the hands of Obadiah Stane, leading to an all-out war.

What If…? Episode 5 Recap

‘What If…?’ episode 5 is titled ‘What If…Zombies?’ and takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting. In an alternate reality, Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s attempts to bring Janet back result in a cataclysmic event that causes a zombie apocalypse. After Bruce Banner returns to the earth, he is saved from a zombie attack by Spider-Man and meets a group of survivors comprising Hope, Bucky, Sharon Carter, Kurt, and Happy. We learn that most of the Avengers also got infected and turned into zombies.

Okoye arrives in search of T’Challa/Black Panther after she receives a message from a survivor camp in New Jersey claiming to have discovered the cure for the virus. The group travels to Grand Central and tries to hotwire a train to reach New Jersey. However, they are attacked by zombies. Sharon and Happy perish while Hope gets infected with the virus.

In New Jersey, Hope sacrifices herself so that the others can reach the facility. Inside, they meet Vision, who has discovered that the Mind Stone can cure the virus. He has cured Scott Lang, but only his head remains. Vision is also secretly keeping a Zombie Wanda caged and holding T’Challa captive. Bucky saves T’Challa but releases Wanda in the process.

Banner turns into the Hulk and fights Wanda and the zombies. Vision passes on the Mind Stone to Spider-Man. T’Challa, Spider-Man, and Scott escape to Wakanda in hopes of manufacturing the cure. However, Zombie Thanos is waiting for them there with all the Infinity Stones except for the Mind Stone, signaling the doomed fate of this particular universe.

