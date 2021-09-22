What If Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

‘What If…?’ episode 7 is the perfect example of the ‘MCU’ formula that has long dominated the box office and hearts of the viewers. With a healthy dose of humor, cameos, romance, and action with world-ending stakes, the latest episode is arguably the show’s most entertaining entry. With so much packed into the episode, who better to lead the charge than the God of Thunder?

The seventh episode focuses on an alternate version of Thor’s arrival on earth. Thor, an obsessive party animal, throws one grand party for the ages with aliens from across the universe showing up. The reckless behavior and presence of such strong creatures threaten the earth, and Thor must be stopped before it is too late.

Thankfully, with Jane’s presence of mind and Frigga’s help, the crisis is averted but only for the time being. The episode ends with the arrival of the season’s big bad, and we are sure that has you excited for the debut season’s penultimate episode. Here’s what lies in store for ‘What If…?’ episode 8!

What If…? Episode 8 Release Date

‘What If…?’ episode 8 will drop on September 29, 2021, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The animated show’s inaugural season comprises nine half-hour episodes and fresh episodes of the show premiere on the service weekly, every Wednesday.

Where to Watch What If…? Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘What If…?’ episode 8 online, head to Disney+. Subscribers will be able to stream the penultimate episode starting from the date and time given above. The series is streaming exclusively on Disney+ and isn’t available on any other platforms.

What If…? Episode 8 Spoilers

‘What If…?’ episode 8 will retell the story of Gamora with a keener focus on her relationship with Thanos before she joins the Guardians of the Galaxy. Her reputation as the fiercest woman in the galaxy will remain intact. Still, this alternate version of Gamora will go down a drastically different path in comparison to her main continuity counterpart.

In the episode, we will revisit the Battle of New York, and Tony Stark is likely to carry the nuke into the wormhole. However, this time, the nuke will end up destroying Thanos’ armada and kill the Mad Titan. Gamora will take over the mantle of the Mad Titan, and Tony will find himself on Sakaar. While Gamora will become fixated on finding and killing her father’s killer, Tony is likely to become the Grandmaster’s champion.

A face-off between Tony and Gamora is inevitable. We also expect to see Valkyrie in the new episode, along with the Man-Thing’s ‘MCU‘ debut. The episode is also likely to tie into next week’s season finale, and we could see an appearance from Ultron and his forces after their appearance at the end of the seventh episode.

