What If Episode 9 Release Date and Spoilers

‘What If…?’ is the first animated show set within the ‘MCU‘ that explores the vast and expansive multiverse. Over the course of the show’s debut season, we have seen The Watcher guide us through numerous realities, never once interfering despite the tragic fates of these realities. However, with each passing episode, it becomes imminent that The Watcher will have to intervene sooner rather than later, and that moment has finally arrived!

In the penultimate episode of the season, Ultron gets his hands on the Infinity Stones and gains knowledge of the multiverse. The sentient robot fights with The Watcher, forcing the cosmic entity to rethink his oath of not intervening with the natural course of events. With Ultron posing a threat to the entire multiverse, The Watcher decides to break his promise, setting up a compelling season finale for next week. If you are impatiently waiting to find out what the future holds for the multiverse, here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘What If…?’ episode 9!

What If…? Episode 9 Release Date

‘What If…?’ episode 9 will release on October 6, 2021, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The episode marks the season finale of the show’s debut season, which contains nine half-hour episodes.

Where to Watch What If…? Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘What If…?’ episode 9 online on Disney+. The season finale will become accessible to users of the service from the date and time specified above. The series is a Disney+ Original, and a paid subscription to the service is mandatory to stream it.

What If…? Episode 9 Finale Spoilers

‘What If…?’ episode 9 will feature the ultimate showdown between Ultron and The Watcher. With The Watcher asking for Strange Supreme’s help at the end of the previous episode, it is clear the duo will be stepping up to face Ultron and his forces. However, the Sorcerer Supreme alone won’t be enough to defeat the genocidal robot. The Watcher will have some recruiting to do, and we are likely to see the return of superheroes from some of the realities we have previously seen in the show.

Party Thor and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (from Ultron’s home universe) are the two most likely candidates. Ultron appears in front of Party Thor at the end of episode 7, suggesting the God of Thunder will be getting in on the action. Similarly, Natasha holds the key to taking down Ultron’s program, and her involvement is inevitable.

Other heroes who would strengthen The Watcher’s squad include King Killmonger, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Star-Lord T’Challa, and Mad Titan Gamora. With the newly minted Guardians of the Multiverse facing off against Ultron and his forces, we can expect a lot of action in the season finale. However, it will be interesting to see if The Watcher faces the consequences for breaking his sacred oath.

