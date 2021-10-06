What If Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Marvel Studios never seizes to surprise its fans, and their first animated series set within the ‘MCU‘ — titled ‘What…If?’ — is the most exciting entry in the franchise as it explores the vast multiverse fans have been dying to see on the screen. Each episode of the show reimagines important events from the main continuity and introduces the audience to brand new versions of their favorite Marvel Comics characters.

The series, created by A.C. Bradley, has received critical acclaim and plenty of fan appreciation. With the show’s first season all wrapped up with a satisfying conclusion, fans must be eager to learn whether we will be going on another trip through the multiverse anytime soon. If you are looking for details regarding ‘What…If?’ season 2, here’s everything we know in that regard!

What…If? Season 2 Release Date

‘What…If?’ season 1 premiered on August 11, 2021, on Disney+. The first season contains nine half-hour episodes which were released weekly. Hence, season 1 of the animated series concluded on October 6, 2021.

As far as a second season is concerned, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed in December 2019 that work on a second installment has commenced with the studio aiming to develop ten episodes. However, it was later revealed that the first season was cut down to nine episodes due to the production delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Around the same time, it was announced that season 2 would also have nine episodes.

“We had to push an episode into Season 2. It was just, honestly, like everything else, that was a Covid impact. There was an episode that just wouldn’t hit the completion date, but luckily we do get to see it in the second season of the show,” producer Brad Winderbaum said in an interview with Collider.

In August 2019, Winderbaum stated that some concepts that were left unused for season 1 might appear in future seasons, which seems to suggest that writing on the second season was underway by that time. In October 2021, creator/head-writer A.C. Bradley confirmed that the scripts for the second season were complete. While there is no exact release date attached, ‘What…If?’ season 2 is expected to release sometime in 2022.

What…If? Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The voice cast of ‘What…If?’ season 1 features Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, an omnipresent cosmic being who observes the events across the multiverse. Many actors return to provide the voices of their respective ‘MCU’ characters for the first season. Among them are Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter/Captain Carter), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye).

A new set of actors provide the voices for some fan-favorite characters, including Josh Keaton as Steve Rogers, Mick Wingert as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Alexandra Daniels as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and Lake Bell as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

For season 2, the new voice actors are likely to continue voicing their respective characters, while the return of the other actors will depend upon their availability. If they are unavailable, new voice actors could step in to voice the characters. Late Chadwick Boseman (posthumously) reprised the role of T’Challa in the first season. However, due to the actor’s tragic passing in 2020, it is likely that a new voice actor will take over the role should the character appear in season 2.

What…If? Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season of ‘What…If?’ The Watcher guides the viewers through alternate realities that reimagine the events from the first three phases of the ‘MCU.’ The individual stories culminate in the season finale after The Watcher is forced to break his vow of not interfering to save the multiverse from Ultron. He gathers superheroes from different universes who help him stop Ultron.

For the second season, we can expect more new individual stories that will remix some of our favorite moments from the franchise. One episode focusing on Tony Stark and Gamora that did not make the cut for season 1 will be a part of the second season. Bradley has also revealed that Captain Carter’s story was set up to unfold over multiple seasons, and we can expect to see her pop-up in season 2 as well.

The new season will also heavily draw from the Phase 4 properties. “Going into the second season, we’re sticking with anthology form, and it’s going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season,” Bradley said about the plans for season 2 in an interview with EW.

