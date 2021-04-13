Chloe Veitch is a reality television star, social media influencer, and model. The British television star wanted to be a lawyer when she was young in order to guide prisoners get through harrowing experiences. She enrolled in the Clacton Coastal Academy but, because of the constant bullying she had to endure there, Chloe decided to move to CCC’s Inner college, where she studied Performing Arts, English, and Music.

The Essex-born model was soon making headlines in the entertainment industry when she started appearing on reality television shows and went to earn over 1.4 million subscribers on Instagram. Her growing social media influence is only going to bring her more television projects, and we can expect that her career in the industry is going to be prosperous. So far in her short career, Chloe has accumulated a decent amount of wealth, but let’s have an overview of her career so far before we get to that.

How did Chloe Veitch Make her Money?

Chloe got an opportunity to work with Bame models in 2018; it truly marked the beginning of her modeling career. In the same year, the Essex-born model went on to win Top Model UK, a modeling beauty pageant, and established herself as one of the few models to look out for in the coming years. She later competed with models from different countries and went on to secure fourth place in the Miss Supertalent competition in South Korea, where she represented England in 2018. Interestingly, Chloe also appeared in a music video in 2018; for the Punjabi song ‘Bamb Fodta.’

Although Chloe was already famous on social media, she further rose to global prominence when she participated in the Netflix reality series ‘Too Hot to Handle.’ The show challenged its contestants to abstain from any kind of sexual interaction. If someone broke the celibacy rule, there was a penalty that significantly reduced the prize money with every mistake they made. Chloe did exceptionally well on the show and managed to win the hearts of viewers with her honesty and positivity. She then appeared on another reality competition series of the streamer named ‘The Circle’ in 2021, and it seems that the model is now all set to make her mark in the reality TV industry.

Apart from being a model and reality television personality, Chloe is also a social media influencer with a huge following. She is followed by more than 1.4 million people on Instagram alone. But very few people know that she is also a YouTuber, where she posts vlogs, discusses relationship issues, and make-up videos. Interestingly, in 2015, Chloe won the Young People of the Year award for valiantly standing up to her bullies while battling numerous problems in her private life, including her brother’s untimely death. She also raised £1000 for Children With Cancer. Although her career has just begun, Chloe has managed to earn a decent amount of money. Let’s have a look at her net worth.

Chloe Veitch’s Net Worth

Chloe Veitch’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000. In recent years, she has emerged as a television personality, while her impressive modeling career continues to bring her lucrative contracts. Therefore, we can presume that her overall wealth will probably increase in the coming years.

