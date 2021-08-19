Enjoying an enormous fanbase ever since its premiere, ‘Dancing with The Stars’ is a household name in reality TV. Giving participants the chance to dance with a celebrity, ‘Dancing with The Stars’ pairs a professional dancer with a celebrity and then has them perform a predetermined dance together. The judges, as well as the audience, end up judging the best performance. Furthermore, the pair that receives the lowest point from the judges and the least number of votes from fans are subsequently eliminated.

Since its premiere in June 2005, ‘Dancing with The Stars’ has provided us with numerous memorable moments. The show has also been praised for its authenticity, and the level of talent featured. With season 29 ended, fans have been clamoring to know when the show will be back for its next outing. Well, we come bearing answers!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Release Date

‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30 will premiere on September 20, 2021, on ABC. It is expected to air weekly, and each episode will have an average runtime of 40-86 minutes.

Bring on the ballroom 💃 #DWTS returns to ABC September 20 at 8|7c! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AC1rI22p4s — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) July 15, 2021

After the massive success of ‘Dancing with The Stars’ season 29, ABC officially announced on March 30, 2021, that the series will be back for a fourth outing. Considering the vast revenue ‘Dancing with The Stars’ brings for ABC, the renewal of the series was not much of a surprise. Furthermore, with season 29 being successfully produced right in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, production for season 30 will also be conducted according to Covid-19 protocols.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast: Judges, Hosts, And Celebrities

Fans were shocked when in season 29, popular hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were replaced by Tyra Banks. However, Tyra soon won over fans with her wonderful personality and energetic hosting. For season 30, the network has confirmed that Tyra will be back as the host and will guide us through the whole season. Meanwhile, the judges’ table in season 29 was occupied by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Derek had replaced Len Goodman, as the latter could not travel due to the Covid-19 protocols. However, now that Covid protocols are much more relaxed, Len will be taking his place at the judges’ table once again. Still, fans should not be distressed as, considering Derek’s popularity, the show will keep him on the panel, increasing the number of judges in season 30 to 4.

There is no official word from the network about the season 30 cast. However, several professionals who were excluded (or sat themselves out) because of various reasons in the past seasons have expressed a desire to return. Professionals like Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, and Lindsay Arnold have all expressed a desire to come back for season 30. However, Cheryl Burke has expressed doubts about returning to the show as she mentioned that she is not under contract. On the other hand, Ukrainian professional dancer Valentin ‘Val’ Chmerkovskiy has confirmed that he will return to the show in its 30th outing.

With celebrities being the main attraction behind ‘Dancing with The Stars,’ season 29 boasted names like Vernon Davis, Jeannie Mai, Johnny Weir, Charles Oakley, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Similarly, season 30 will also feature new celebrities in the popular dancing show. Although the celebrity list has not been confirmed to date, there is a list of unsubstantiated speculations, according to sources. The speculative list of celebrities rumored to appear in season 30 includes but is not restricted to massive names like ‘The Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison, actress Fran Drescher, Zac Clarke and his fiancée, Tayshia Adams from Bachelor Nation, singer LeAnn Rimes, actor Brian Austin Green, and mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman.

