What is Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ Net Worth?

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is a leading dentist in Atlanta. She is also an author, inspirational speaker, businesswoman and television personality, currently starring in ‘Married to Medicine’. Dr. Heavenly is the founder and CEO of her own venture ‘Smiles by Dr. Heavenly’, in Metro Atlanta. She is a member of the American Academy of General Dentistry, National Dentistry Association and the Georgia Dental Society. Dr. Heavenly graduated at the top of her class with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Meharry Medical College. ‘Married to Medicine’ is considered to be her gateway to the television world exploring the lives of successful women from Atlanta.

Dr. Heavenly is married to Dr. Damon Kime and is a mother to three children, two sons and a daughter. However, she seldom shares photos and tries to keep them away from the public eye. Are you curious to know how she makes her fortune and what is her net worth? We’ve got answers!

How Did Dr. Heavenly Kimes Make Her Money?

Dr. Heavenly Kimes majorly makes her fortune by running her dentistry business empire with pride. She has been the best in the business. Dr. Heavenly often shares happy customer reviews and patient transformation photos by ‘Smiles by Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ on her Instagram.

In 2012, Dr. Heavenly released her first book titled ‘Dr. Heavenly’s Business Prescriptions’. The book is a guide to success for those who want to change their lives and create a wealthy lifestyle. In the book, Dr. Heavenly shares the mistakes she has made and how she changed her mindset to become one of Atlanta’s top doctors and a multi-millionaire. She also co-authored the bestselling series ‘Wake Up…Live The Life You Love’ as well as ‘Dr. Heavenly University’, which is a curriculum-based learning series to help budding entrepreneurs learn how to get their businesses started from the beginning, strategically.

In addition to ‘Smiles By Dr. Heavenly’, she also owns a multi-million dollar corporation with over 9 dental practices, seven of which she has sold. Dr. Heavenly launched her own dental product line SmileChangers, an at-home teeth whitening system.

Dr. Heavenly is preparing to share her dentistry and business expertise knowledge through seminars and conferences, worldwide.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ Net Worth

Dr. Heavenly Kimes has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Dr. Heavenly owns a posh 14,000-square-foot estate in Atlanta with a three-story closet, inset spa and a tennis court among the trees. She enjoys open-air birthdays with her kids on the backyard lawn and pool parties on the weekends. Dr. Heavenly is thinking to even add an amphitheater with a big TV screen!

Read More: Who is The Richest Married to Medicine Cast Member?