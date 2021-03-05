What is Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth?

Eddie Murphy is a comedian and actor who has consistently been a beloved entertainer for more than four decades. Murphy grabbed eyeballs in the early 80s through stand-up specials and classic comedy films. He is applauded for his performances in ‘Coming to America,’ ‘The Nutty Professor,’ ‘Dreamgirls,’ and ‘Shrek.’ Murphy has been ranked 10th on Comedy Central’s list of the “100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time.”

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Eddie Murphy is the son of Charles Edward Murphy, who was also an amateur comedian and actor along with being a transit police officer. His mother, Lillian, was a telephone operator. Murphy and his brother lived in foster care for a year when his single mother fell ill. He often states that his time there has been influential to his comedy career and in developing a sense of humor. Eddie Murphy got engaged to Australian actress and model Paige Butcher on September 28, 2018. Murphy has 10 children from his various relationships. Are you curious to know what Eddie Murphy’s net worth is? Well, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Eddie Murphy Make His Money?

Eddie Murphy majorly made his fortune through his long and prolific comedy and acting career. In 1980, at the age of 19, Murphy joined the cast of NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live.’ It changed his life forever. The show, which did not have the best ratings back then, shot up with Murphy stepping in. By the second season, Murphy was paid six times more than the first season. Throughout the late 80s, 90s, and 2000s, Murphy has consistently been amongst the highest-paid actors in the world.

Eddie Murphy has been a part of several successful film franchises, including ’48 Hrs,’ ‘Coming to America,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ and the ‘Shrek’ series. Murphy is also known for his roles in ‘The Nutty Professor’ movies, ‘Mulan’ (in which Murphy portrays Mushu, the dragon), ‘Dr. Dolittle,’ and ‘Daddy Day Care’ among many others. These films all grossed impressive numbers at the box office. Murphy’s best voice role, perhaps, is his portrayal of the endearingly annoying Donkey in the ‘Shrek’ franchise. He is also a singer and writer, apart from being a terrific actor and comedian.

Eddie Murphy has released a total of 5 studio albums and 12 singles. He has performed with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Michael Jackson. In July 2019, Murphy reportedly was in talks to record a series of comedy specials for Netflix after his 1983 live show ‘Delirious’ was added to the streaming platform. Eddie Murphy also has a flamboyant real estate history. He has owned a number of custom-built mansions in the heart of Beverley Hills. In 2007, Murphy bought a 15-acre private island in the Bahamas called Rooster Cay. He previously owned another private island called Pearl Island.

Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth

Eddie Murphy’s net worth is estimated to be roughly around $200 million. In 2001, Murphy purchased a luxurious mansion for $10 million in the most expensive part of Beverly Hills before completing an ultimate makeover for $20 million in 2005. The 18,598 square foot Mediterranean-style home consists of 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a pool fit for a 5-star resort, and a bowling alley!

