What is Michael Schumacher’s Net Worth?

Born on January 3, 1969, Michael Schumacher is a former racing driver and philanthropist who is often dubbed the greatest Formula One driver. His father, Rolf Schumacher, worked as a bricklayer while his mother, Elisabeth Schumacher, ran a canteen. Michael showed remarkable talent as a racer from a young age, and his parents not only recognized it but also decided to support him despite their financial woes. He joined a karting club and won his first club championship when he was only six years old.

However, it was just the beginning, and Schumacher went on to win several titles in German and European kart championships in the following years. His dominance on the race track did not go unnoticed for a long time, and in 1989 he eventually signed a contract with Willi Weber’s WTS Formula Three team. His inspiring career with all its highs and lows is now captured in the Netflix documentary titled ‘Schumacher.’ In 1995, Michael married Corinna Schumacher, a German horse rider and animal rights activist. The couple was blessed with their daughter, Gina-Marie, in 1997, and two years after that, Mick Schumacher, their youngest child was born who is now himself a racing driver.

Unfortunately, when Michael retired and was about to open a new chapter in his life, he met with a tragic accident in the French Alps resort of Meribel, which left him with permanent brain injury. Since then, he has required constant assistance and is struggling to lead a normal lifestyle. His family and friends have stuck to his side in these trying times, and we hope that the Regenmeister recovers soon. Since his retirement and the tragic accident, there have been a lot of speculations about his net worth. So we decided to dig deeper, and here’s everything we could find.

How Did Michael Schumacher Make His Money?

After dominating German and European kart champions, Michael Schumacher went on to make his Formula One debut at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991. In the following years, he slowly began to rise through the ranks and won six out of seven races in 1994, impressing a lot of racing fans and experts. Two years later, when he joined the Scuderia Ferrari S.P.A racing team, they were struggling to win any championships, but Schumacher’s arrival turned out to be a blessing, and they started winning one race after another. Such was the influence of the Regenmeister, who stamped his authority in the racing world in the 90s.

Michael ended his dreamlike decade winning the prestigious Constructors title in 1999. However, his achievements in the 90s easily paled in comparison to what he managed to accomplish in the following decade. During his dream run, Schumacher won the Formula One world driver’s championship in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004 which, if included with his 1994 and 1994 title wins, made him the most successful racing driver in the history of the sport.

After a dip in his performance in 2005, Michael suddenly announced his retirement in 2006 but made a comeback with Mercedes GP in 2010. Unfortunately, his return to the sport was nowhere near as successful as his performance in the early 2000s. In October 2012, Michael announced his retirement for the second time and never came back to the race track ever again. Apart from being one of the most successful sports stars in human history, Schumacher is also a very generous philanthropist who donated $50 million between 2002 and 2006.

He also gave the Clinton Foundation about $5 to $10 million and donated $10 million to help the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake. Most of his donations are made anonymously, and it is estimated that the philanthropist may have given away well over $100 million to help the needy. It brings us back to the initial question of how much money Schumacher has, so let’s have a look without wasting any more time.

Michael Schumacher’s Net Worth

Michael Schumacher’s net worth is estimated to be close to $600 Million. He is one of the few athletes in history who have earned over $1 billion in his career. In 2018, Corinna Schumacher bought a 160,000 square-foot property in Majorca, Spain, that is valued at $40 million. However, she has also put Michael’s Lake Geneva mansion up for sale for $8.86 million.

