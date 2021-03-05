Considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, Christopher Wallace famous by his stage name, The Notorious B.I.G, was a songwriter and rapper. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Wallace had a rough childhood as his father abandoned his family when he was just two years old. Wallace’s mother Voletta Wallace, a teacher, had to work two jobs to raise him. Although he won several awards as a student, he was soon dealing drugs at the age of 12. When he dropped out of school at 17, his involvement in the world of crime increased and he was later arrested for dealing crack cocaine. However, after his release from jail, he made a demo tape that announced his entry into the world of rap.

He became a father on August 8, 1993, when his girlfriend gave birth to their daughter T’yanna. Although the couple had parted ways, Wallace promised to give T’yanna everything he ever wanted as a child. Sean “Puffy” Combs’ who had signed him up for his label Bad Boy Records in 1993 convinced Wallace to quit dealing drugs and focus on his rap career. Although his career was not long he still earned a lot of money and if you are curious to know how he made his fortune, you have come to the right place.

How Did The Notorious B.I.G (Christopher Wallace) Make His Money?

Once Wallace got out of jail, after getting arrested in 1991 for dealing crack cocaine, his demo tape “Microphone Murderer”, managed to impress many. Even though Wallace himself had no expectation for the tape but it ended up reaching the rapper and record producer, Sean “Puffy” Combs who signed him up for his label Bad Boy Records. In the same year, Wallace started getting more exposure for his remix of Mary J. Blige’s song “Real Love”. He worked on several other remixes of songs like “What’s the 411?”, “Buddy X”, and “Dolly My Baby”. Just a year later in 1994, along with side Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J, he created the remix of the song “Flava in Ya Ear” which ended up reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wallace’s career was on an upward swing and his 1994 album “Ready to Die” was a huge hit, The very next year, he worked with Michael Jackson on the album HIStory, which was later released in 1995. Wallace had just finished his work on the second album “Life After Death”, but before it can be released he was murdered in February 1997. Just a few days after his death “Ready to Die”, his second and last album was released and it became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard 200 charts.

His music video “Hypnotize” was the last music video that Wallace was a part of. He also made several appearances on albums after his death like Michael Jackson’s “Invincible” and Bad Boy even released a compilation album of the late rapper named “Born Again”. Even though Wallace died at a very young age but he had a very successful career as a songwriter and rapper that helped him earn a huge fortune.

The Notorious B.I.G’s Net Worth

At the time of his death, The Notorious B.I.G’s was estimated to be around $6 million (before adjusting for inflation). However, his estate’s worth has blown up since his death and is currently estimated to worth around $160 million. In the coming years, The Notorious B.I.G’s net worth is likely to follow a similar trajectory and add tens of millions of dollars to his overall wealth.

Read More: Drake’s Net Worth