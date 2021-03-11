What is Tom Holland’s Net Worth?

Tom Holland is a British actor who is best known for playing the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was born in Kingston upon Thames in London on June 1, 1996, to Dominic Holland and Nicola Elizabeth. Since his father had decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Tom had someone to guide him from a very young age. He started going to dance classes at the YMCA in Wimbledon after his mother realized that he had a natural rhythm to his dance steps. He later joined Nifty Feet, a UK-based studio, and made his debut in September 2008 with ‘Billy Elliot the Musical,’ in which he appeared as the titular protagonist.

Tom studied at the Donhead Prep School, after which he got into Wimbledon College. He later enrolled in the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology for a two-year course. Although Holland has made a name for himself in dancing and theatre, he became famous a few years later when he started acting in movies. His film career has not only made him a global superstar but also quite wealthy. Before we tell you his net worth, let’s have a detailed overview of his career so far.

How Did Tom Holland Make His Money?

In 2012, Tom Holland made his feature film debut in the movie ‘The Impossible.’ The disaster-drama film was a huge commercial and critical success that won Holland the London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year and several other accolades. However, this was just the beginning for the versatile actor. He went on to give praiseworthy performances in movies like ‘How I Live Now,’ and ‘Locke.’ In 2015, the British actor was part of the historical miniseries ‘Wolf Hall,’ in which he essayed the role of Gregory Cromwell.

Although Holland’s acting career appeared to be going great, his life turned upside down when he got the role of Peter Parker and signed a six-film deal with the Marvel Studios. In 2016, the actor made a smashing MCU debut in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ as Spider-Man, and the following year, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ saw Holland successfully reprise his role. The film earned $800 million worldwide, and Holland received lots of praise for his extraordinary performance despite being so young. Holland also appeared in several other superhero films like ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and ‘Spiderman: Far From Home.’

Apart from playing the friendly neighborhood superhero, Tom Holland has also acted in critically acclaimed films such as ‘The Devil All The Time,’ ‘Cherry,’ and ‘Chaos Walking.’ Despite having so much success at such a young age, Holland is still hungry for more. While discussing his long-term plans in an interview, the actor said he would like to work in several other franchises and do few more indie roles before becoming a director. His career so far has been dreamlike, and it has earned him a vast fortune. So, without waiting anymore, let’s have a look at his net worth.

Tom Holland’s Net Worth

Tom Holland’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. Taking into consideration his young age and massive talent, Holland clearly has a long and promising future ahead of him. He is currently filming for several potential superhits; therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that his net worth is likely to inflate in coming years.

