The premiere episode of ‘Hospital Playlist’ season 2 picks up from where season 1 ends. Seok-hyeong receives a call from his ex-wife regarding a medical emergency. Kim Joon-wan and Lee Ik-soon are still navigating a long-distance relationship. Whereas Ik-jun is back from his conference in Spain and finally gets a response from Song-hwa. You can read more about the season 2 premiere in the recap section. Since you are here for updates on the upcoming episode, here is everything you need to know about episode 2 of season 2!

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Hospital Playlist’ season 2 episode 2 is scheduled for release on June 24, 2021, at 3 am ET, on Netflix. Before it lands on the streamer, the episode will release the same day on the original network tvN at 9 pm KT (Korean Time). The second season is expected to have 12 episodes, the same as season 1.

Where to Watch Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 2?

The second episode of season 2 will be available on Netflix for international audiences at the given date and time. Only the viewers in South Korea can watch the episode on tvN at the abovementioned date and time.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode, we will learn how Ik-jun copes with what Song-hwa says. Although he gracefully accepts her response, it is yet to be seen if he will be able to put aside his feelings for her. The dynamics within the group of friends are bound to change further when Ik-jun comes to know that his sister is dating Jun-wan. Seok-hyeong does not take it well when his ex-wife suggests that they meet for dinner every now and then. He might distance himself from her, but we are yet to learn if that means he might warm up to Chu Min-ha.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the first episode of season 2, the five friends come together once again. Chu Min-ha is heartbroken to see Seok-hyeong with another woman on Christmas eve while she ends up having dinner all alone. Later, she is relieved to know that the woman is his ex-wife. She had called him due to a medical emergency regarding her father. While her father’s health improves, she expresses an interest in seeing Seok-hyeong more often, but he is taken aback when he hears that. It seems that the assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology has two women interested in him.

Jeong-won acknowledges Gyeo-wool’s concern over the fact that his friends keep asking if they are dating. He assures her that she can share the news with whoever she is comfortable with. However, there is another thing weighing heavy on her mind. Gyeo-wool seeks advice regarding Yeon-u’s mother, who keeps visiting the hospital ever since her son passed away. Jeong-won makes her realize that the mother just wants to talk to someone who knew her child well and remember him, considering he spent most of his short life at the hospital. Much to her surprise, Jeong-won is right as Yeon-u’s mother admits that she comes to the hospital because it is the only place where she is known as Yeon-u’s mother while the rest of the world seems to have forgotten that he ever existed. This conversation marks a significant shift in the relationship between her and Gyeo-wool, who lets her know that she is welcome to stop by anytime and talk about her son.

By the end of the episode, Song-hwa decides to meet up with Ik-jun and address the conversation they had before he left for Spain. In that conversation, he had implied that he had feelings for her. Song-hwa indirectly responds to that and lets him know that being romantically involved might affect their friendship, and she does not want to risk losing that.

