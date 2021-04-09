By the sixth episode of ‘Made For Love,’ we see that most people who work for Byron or are associated with him do not approve of what he has done to Hazel. Instead, they try to help Hazel, but she has a hard time trusting them. In a surprising turn of events, Byron realizes that Hazel is right in not wanting a relationship with him because it lacks authenticity. We will discuss this further in the recap section. But first, here is everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the upcoming episode!

Made For Love Episode 7 Release Date

‘Made For Love’ episode 7 will release on April 15, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. Episode 8 will land on the streamer along with the seventh episode, bringing season 1 to a close.

Where to Watch Made For Love Episode 7?

The seventh episode of ‘Made For Love’ will exclusively be available on HBO Max.

Made For Love Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 of the show is titled ‘I Want to Feel Normal.’ In the upcoming episode, we will learn that Hazel is still struggling for her freedom. After everything that Byron has been through, it seems that he may not have learned his lesson after all. He will try to find other ways to keep tabs on Hazel. On the other hand, Judiff will be seen joining forces with Herb, as she will take on Hazel’s problem with Byron head-on. Here is a promo that offers us a glimpse of what is to come.

Made For Love Episode 6 Recap

In the episode called ‘I Want You to Give a F*** About Me,’ we see Byron on an artificial beach, spending time with a simulation of Hazel. In his conversation with her, he admits that he wants a real connection and not an equation rooted in control. Later, he reveals to Bennett that this is why he finally did not go through with the merging process. He then tells Bennett to help him prepare for the Real World, which is not easy for him.

Elsewhere, Hazel wakes up, and everything changes for her. She does not trust Lyle and Fiffany with the procedure to remove the chip. Hazel argues that they did not do anything when Byron controlled her for years. This hits Fiffany hard, and she realizes that she would not like to make the same mistakes again and lets Hazel go. After Hazel somehow makes it back to her father’s house, they have an honest conversation with each other, which helps them get on the same page after all the years. He decides to help her and introduces her to a nun called Judiff, who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend that he left for Diane.

Judiff is an investigator of sorts who became a nun to expose the corruption in the church. Since she takes injustice very seriously, she is more than convinced that what Byron has done to Hazel is unfair, although she does not know who he is. Back at the artificial beach, Byron is barely able to deal with the simulation of the Real World, but he decides that he is ready for it.

Read More: Made For Love Filming Locations