‘Naked and Afraid XL’ is a spin-off of the survival-based reality series called ‘Naked and Afraid.’ The seventh season is titled ‘Naked and Afraid XL: Legends,’ which introduces twelve people who have to survive in the wilderness for 60 days. This season is believed to be the most difficult challenge that the show has ever seen. Here is all that you need to know before the season 7 premieres!

Naked and Afraid XL Season 7 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 7 episode 1 will release on April 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Discovery. The series follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes landing on Sundays.

Where to Watch Naked and Afraid XL Season 7 Episode 1?

The best way to watch ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 7 episode 1 is to tune into Discovery at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch the episode on Discovery’s official website and the Discovery app. Those who do not have a cable subscription can watch it on Hulu, Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Previous seasons are available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. You could either buy individual episodes or the entire season.

Naked and Afraid XL Season 7 Cast

The seventh season will see 12 cast members who have previously been a part of the franchise. There are seven men and five women who will take on the challenge of doing things that have never been done before on the show. The five women are Sarah Danser, Amber Hargrove, Lacey Jones, Rylie Parlett, and Suzanne Zeta. The seven male contestants are Max Djenohan, Gary Golding, Steven Lee Hall Jr., Ryan Holt, EJ Snyder, Matt Wright, and Jeff Zausch.

Among the women in the show, Sarah is a divemaster and an avid sailor, whereas Rylie is a primitive skill coach who is passionate about bushcraft. Amber and Lacey are both US Army veterans who have served in Iraq. You may recognize Suzanne from the sixth season of the show; she holds a Ph.D. in Occupational Therapy. As for the men in the show, Max and Ryan have been part of the ‘Naked and Afraid’ franchise five times. EJ is an Army Combat Veteran who served for 25 years and has also participated in the reality series franchise five times.

Gary is a conservationist and naturalist who has a YouTube channel called ‘Tarzan of Los Angeles.’ Although Steven has made several appearances in the franchise, he is an artist by profession. Jeff is a travel blogger, public speaker, and a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) specialist. He also hosts the show ‘Dual Survival.’ Matt is a professional hunting guide and survival instructor who has participated in the survival-based reality series franchise six times.

Naked and Afraid XL Season 7 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 7 is titled ‘That All You Got, Louisiana?’

This episode marks the beginning of the longest challenge that the show has ever seen since the contestants will be out in the wild for 60 days. While the previous seasons have been filmed in international locations such as Ecuador, the Philippines, Colombia, and South Africa, the seventh season will take the contestants to Atchafalaya Basin (or Swamp), Louisiana.

The group will be left to survive in the region known for the deadly water snake, the cottonmouth, and 10-foot-long alligators. Additionally, they will face the threat of being infected by parasites, but the weather will prove to be one of the harshest challenges. Here is a promo to give you an idea of what the upcoming season looks like!

The Best are Back.🙌#NakedandAfraid: XL returns Sunday April 25 at 8P on @Discovery. https://t.co/zkMMOhf8YC pic.twitter.com/Mutnv4FhNu — Naked and Afraid (@NakedAndAfraid) April 11, 2021

