‘This Is Us’ season 5 returned after a break of about a month. In the latest episode, Beth finds herself in a bind as the pandemic threatens to snatch away her joy of dancing. Toby and Kate are at opposing ends of the spectrum as far as their employment situation is concerned. However, they do not talk about the way they feel. Circumstances compel Kevin to reflect on his personal and professional decisions. Our recap section will help you jog your memory so that you are up to speed before the fifteenth episode of season 5 releases. Here is all the information you need regarding the upcoming episode!

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date

‘This Is Us’ season 5 episode 15 will release on May 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on NBC. The fifth season has 16 episodes; therefore, the upcoming episode is the penultimate one. Although season 5 has seen an irregular release pattern, the good news is that the last two episodes will release as per usual, that is, weekly.

Where to Watch This Is Us Season 5 Episode 15?

The best way to watch episode 15 of season 5 is to tune into NBC at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch it on the official NBC website and the NBC app. If you have cut the cord, you have several options such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The episode is also available on Spectrum TV, Hulu, and Peacock. You can buy individual episodes or entire seasons on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or iTunes. Only the Netflix subscribers in Canada can watch the episode on the streaming service.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers

In ‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 15, titled ‘Jerry 2.0,’ we will see Kevin and Madison inch closer to their wedding. This means that you can look forward to a bachelor party for Kevin and a bachelorette for Madison. As is typical to this family drama series, the celebrations may not stick to the cliches. Additionally, Kevin may get cold feet, as women from his past may continue to color his vision for the future.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 14 Recap

The fourteenth episode of season 5 is titled ‘The Music and the Mirror.’ In this episode, Beth is crumbling under pressure as she is forced to close down her ballet studio due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Even though Randall suggests that she could apply for a grant to get her business up and running, she shoots down his idea. A flashback sequence reveals that Beth went through a difficult time with ballet years ago. Their relationship was only six months old, but Randall handled the situation very delicately.

When he saw that she was extremely upset, he took her to his room and put on a song. They slow danced while she cried. Back to the present, Randall finds Beth at her studio, where she is cleaning it as she decides to give it up. Randall plays the same song as he had when they were in college, and they slow dance as Beth cries in his arms.

While we know that Kate loves her job as a music teacher at Jack’s school, Toby is getting frustrated at home because he is still unemployed. Kate has a touching conversation with Rebecca, who is happy that her daughter has finally found her way back to something she loves. On the other hand, Toby has a heart-to-heart with his father about how he really feels about losing his job. His father hints that Toby should share how he feels with Kate before the pressure gets too much for him to deal with.

As for Kevin, he is worried that his new film may adversely affect his career, but his agent cannot do much. It turns out that Kevin has garnered a reputation for being a difficult person to work with. However, it is his unexpected meeting with Zoe that leaves him vexed. Their conversation touches a sensitive nerve, that is, Kevin and Madison’s upcoming wedding. When he reveals that he got Madison pregnant, Zoe appreciates him for taking things in his stride and going with the flow.

However, he does not take this as a compliment and starts wondering if marrying Madison is something that he genuinely wants to do. As we know, Madison is already heartbroken because her father tells her that he cannot come for the wedding after raising her hopes. Clearly, Kevin and Madison are on very different pages as far as the wedding is concerned.

