Created by Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch, and Maria Ferrari, ‘United States of Al’ is a sitcom that follows the friendship between Riley and Awalmir, AKA Al. Riley is a former U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan when he met Al, who was his interpreter. When Al comes to the USA to start a new life, it is up to Riley to help him settle in. Here is everything you need to know about the first episode of the series!

United States of Al Episode 1 Release Date

‘United States of Al’ episode 1 will release on April 1, 2021, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. The show releases new episodes every week on Thursdays.

Where to Watch United States of Al Episode 1 Online?

The best option to watch episode 1 of ‘United States of Al’ is by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You can watch the series premiere on the official CBS website or on Paramount+. If you do not have a cable subscription, you should know that the pilot episode will also be available on DirecTV and Global TV.

United States of Al Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of the series will see Al finally landing in the USA and meeting Riley in Ohio. Al will have had a hard time getting the visa to travel to the States, and ultimately Riley will have had to pull some strings to make it happen. We will also meet Riley, who will be struggling to bring some normalcy back to his life after spending years on active duty as a Marine.

Al is bound to become a great source of support for Riley, who it seems is still living with trauma while also needing to work on his relationships with each of his family members. Riley will be shown sharing a home with his father, Art. Other significant people in Riley’s life are his sister Lizzie, his ex-wife Vanessa, and their daughter Hazel. The episode will point out cultural differences and the hilarious ways Al will try to cope with them. We will also learn that Al is Hazel’s godfather, and he takes that role in her life very seriously. The show features the acting talents of Adhir Kalyan (as the titular Al), Parker Young, Dean Norris, Elizabeth Alderfer, and Kelli Goss in the main roles.

Read More: United States of Al Filming Locations