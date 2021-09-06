In the season 3 premiere of ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ Nadja, Nandor, and Colin realize the truth about Guillermo and are confused about the next step. They lock him up in a cage, scared to let him free even for a second. Moments later, they receive shocking news from the Vampiric Council. To know what happens to Guillermo and his vampire friends, go to the recap where all the important details have been outlined. If you’re excited to watch the next part, here is what we might witness in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 3!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 3 will premiere on September 9, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. New episodes will air on the network every week on Thursdays. The third season consists of 10 episodes in all, with the cycle scheduled to wrap up on October 28, 2021.

Where to Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 3 when it airs on FX at the date and time specified above. You can watch the new episodes online on FX’s official website or the FX Now app. On the other hand, you can opt for live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, and Hulu+Live TV. Furthermore, the episodes will be available on Hulu the following day after their television broadcast.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 titled ‘Gail,’ The Sire will return, and it might be the next dangerous thing the Council might deal with. Along with the oldest known vampire breaking free, an ancient vehicle will be restored to life!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 1 & 2 Recap

In the season 3 premiere titled ‘The Prisoner,’ Nandor and his roommates process the earth-shattering truth about Guillermo: He is a slayer who saved them from the Vampiric Council. However, they’ve kept him in a cage, thinking he’s a threat to their lives. Nadja is ready to take his life, but Nandor does not want to harm someone who has only protected them. Guillermo’s impressive history of murders comes as a big win to Nandor and company as they consequently become the leaders of the local Vampiric Council!

Laszlo, however, is indifferent. The team invites Guillermo to become an active member of the Council despite the fear that still lurks in their hearts. Colin even subjects him to a session of hypnosis to keep his hostility at bay. He gladly plays along even if the exercise does not affect him even slightly. At the Vampiric Council headquarters, Nandor, Nadja, and Colin fight for the Master’s Throne, where only one of them could sit.

The episode switches to the next one, titled ‘The Cloak of Duplication.’ Nandor and Nadja agree to share the throne before meeting an unruly gang of vampires who are reluctant to pay their dues. Nadja settles it through a gory outpour of violence. Moving on, Nandor converts into Laszlo, using the “cloak of duplication” to impress a girl. However, Guillermo grabs the opportunity to win her over, and she later realizes Nandor might be in love with Guillermo. The episode ends with The Sire, the oldest known vampire breaking out of his shell.